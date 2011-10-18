profile
Batman : Arkham City
7
Likers
name : Batman : Arkham City
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Rocksteady Studios
genre : action
european release date : 10/20/2011
us release date : 10/18/2011
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
26
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1025
visites since opening : 1503903
obi69 > blog
all
Et maintenant on re-découvre Arkham City !
Je vous attends !!

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/27/2024 at 07:34 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo