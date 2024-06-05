profile
Famitsu sales (5/6/24 – 5/12/24) / Eve fait de la résistance
1. [PS5] Stellar Blade – 13,033 / 80,164
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,652 / 5,835,236
3. [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous – 6,951 / 35,296
4. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 6,536 / 3,559,654
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,932 / 7,765,947
6. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 5,667 / 1,851,743
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,469 / 3,521,944
8. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 5,197 / 165,548
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,058 / 5,506,269
10. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 4,550 / 4,297,178

Switch OLED – 35,575
PS5 – 18,166
Switch Lite – 7,604
Switch – 3,885
Xbox Series X – 3,466
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,352
Xbox Series S – 982
PS4 – 792

47 064 Switch / 21 468 PS5 / 4 448 XSXIS
    posted the 05/16/2024 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ippoyabuki posted the 05/16/2024 at 01:33 PM
    Faut dire que c'est difficile de ne pas comprendre qu'animal crossing se vende si bien. Le jeu etait un reel plaisir.
    Son plus grand defaut est qu'il faut detruire totalement l'ile si on veut pouvoir recommencer à 0.
    meusieubison posted the 05/16/2024 at 04:14 PM
    Stellar Blade aurait eu beaucoup plus de ventes mais il est en rupture de stock partout au Japon.
    Dès le restock les ventes devraient bien reprendre.
