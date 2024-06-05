1. [PS5] Stellar Blade – 13,033 / 80,164
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,652 / 5,835,236
3. [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous – 6,951 / 35,296
4. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 6,536 / 3,559,654
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,932 / 7,765,947
6. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 5,667 / 1,851,743
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,469 / 3,521,944
8. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 5,197 / 165,548
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,058 / 5,506,269
10. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 4,550 / 4,297,178
Switch OLED – 35,575
PS5 – 18,166
Switch Lite – 7,604
Switch – 3,885
Xbox Series X – 3,466
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,352
Xbox Series S – 982
PS4 – 792
47 064 Switch / 21 468 PS5 / 4 448 XSXIS
