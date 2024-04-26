profile
Un nouveau jeu Alien pour la VR


Prévu sur PSVR2/SteamVR/MetaQuest 3
Développeur : Survios / 20th Century Games
Date : Holiday 2024
C'est un jeu solo.

Site officiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAO6QKmlAxE
    tthierryll, stardustx, uram
    posted the 04/26/2024 at 05:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    uram posted the 04/26/2024 at 05:18 PM
    Good news.

    J'espère qu'il sera bien flippant au point de se chier dessus.

    Avec la VR, ce ne sera pas trop difficile, je pense.
    liberty posted the 04/26/2024 at 06:31 PM
    uram Au pire comme c'est de la VR... on pourra vomir
    fdestroyer posted the 04/26/2024 at 06:37 PM
    Ca serai bien qu'ils sortent un peu en boite ces jeux PSVR 2
    uram posted the 04/26/2024 at 06:41 PM
    liberty
    Tu trouves que c'est à chier la VR ? J'ai essayé deux fois perso. J'ai trouvé l'expérience plutôt convaincante !
    mercure7 posted the 04/26/2024 at 06:50 PM
    Alien Isolation en VR était déjà assez ouf, juste dommage qu'on ait jamais eu de version "officielle"
    guiguif posted the 04/26/2024 at 06:50 PM
    fdestroyer yen a quelques uns mais c'est vrai pas beaucoup
    wolfheart posted the 04/26/2024 at 06:58 PM
    fdestroyer Métro Awakening est apparemment prévu en boîte...
    tthierryll posted the 04/26/2024 at 07:14 PM
    uram Et encore, le PSVR2 est une expérience bas de gamme en VR... la techno n'est pas encore au point.
