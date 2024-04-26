accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."

profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
5148
visites since opening :
8155394
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Un nouveau jeu Alien pour la VR
Prévu sur PSVR2/SteamVR/MetaQuest 3
Développeur : Survios / 20th Century Games
Date : Holiday 2024
C'est un jeu solo.
Site officiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAO6QKmlAxE
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
tthierryll
,
stardustx
,
uram
posted the 04/26/2024 at 05:15 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
uram
posted
the 04/26/2024 at 05:18 PM
Good news.
J'espère qu'il sera bien flippant au point de se chier dessus.
Avec la VR, ce ne sera pas trop difficile, je pense.
liberty
posted
the 04/26/2024 at 06:31 PM
uram
Au pire comme c'est de la VR... on pourra vomir
fdestroyer
posted
the 04/26/2024 at 06:37 PM
Ca serai bien qu'ils sortent un peu en boite ces jeux PSVR 2
uram
posted
the 04/26/2024 at 06:41 PM
liberty
Tu trouves que c'est à chier la VR ? J'ai essayé deux fois perso. J'ai trouvé l'expérience plutôt convaincante !
mercure7
posted
the 04/26/2024 at 06:50 PM
Alien Isolation en VR était déjà assez ouf, juste dommage qu'on ait jamais eu de version "officielle"
guiguif
posted
the 04/26/2024 at 06:50 PM
fdestroyer
yen a quelques uns mais c'est vrai pas beaucoup
wolfheart
posted
the 04/26/2024 at 06:58 PM
fdestroyer
Métro Awakening est apparemment prévu en boîte...
tthierryll
posted
the 04/26/2024 at 07:14 PM
uram
Et encore, le PSVR2 est une expérience bas de gamme en VR... la techno n'est pas encore au point.
