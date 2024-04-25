profile
Megaton Musashi : Wired
name : Megaton Musashi : Wired
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
ippoyabuki > blog
Rappel : sortie de Megaton Musashi
Aujourd'hui sort la dernière production du studio level 5, Megaton Musashi W Wired sur tous les supports.

L'episode 1 de l'anime arrive egalement sur crunchyroll.

Je teste ca ce soir !
    posted the 04/25/2024 at 04:47 PM by ippoyabuki
    comments (5)
    nyght posted the 04/25/2024 at 05:30 PM
    jackfrost posted the 04/25/2024 at 06:00 PM
    Il y a une sortie physique ?
    hyoga57 posted the 04/25/2024 at 06:44 PM
    jackfrost Non, comme le premier rien du tout.
    jackfrost posted the 04/25/2024 at 07:05 PM
    hyoga57 Merci, c'est bien dommage.
    rendan posted the 04/25/2024 at 07:24 PM
    En français énorme
