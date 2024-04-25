accueil
name :
Megaton Musashi : Wired
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Level-5
developer :
Level-5
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
Nintendo Switch
-
ippoyabuki
> blog
Rappel : sortie de Megaton Musashi
Aujourd'hui sort la dernière production du studio level 5, Megaton Musashi W Wired sur tous les supports.
L'episode 1 de l'anime arrive egalement sur crunchyroll.
Je teste ca ce soir !
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
nyght
,
rendan
posted the 04/25/2024 at 04:47 PM by ippoyabuki
ippoyabuki
comments (
5
)
nyght
posted
the 04/25/2024 at 05:30 PM
jackfrost
posted
the 04/25/2024 at 06:00 PM
Il y a une sortie physique ?
hyoga57
posted
the 04/25/2024 at 06:44 PM
jackfrost
Non, comme le premier rien du tout.
jackfrost
posted
the 04/25/2024 at 07:05 PM
hyoga57
Merci, c'est bien dommage.
rendan
posted
the 04/25/2024 at 07:24 PM
En français énorme
