Un jeu de baston chelou avec un chat, voilà...


Gori : Cuddly Carnage est prévu le 29 août 2024 sur PS45, Xbox Serie SX et PC.


    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, gareauxloups
    posted the 04/23/2024 at 08:29 PM by bladagun
    comments (6)
    gareauxloups posted the 04/23/2024 at 08:45 PM
    kurosu posted the 04/23/2024 at 08:55 PM
    La drogue c'est mal
    kikoo31 posted the 04/23/2024 at 08:58 PM
    M'voyez
    ducknsexe posted the 04/23/2024 at 09:04 PM
    J'ai cru au retour de Blinx
    choroq posted the 04/23/2024 at 09:50 PM
    kikoo31

    oui je vois, ils sont fous
    minbox posted the 04/23/2024 at 09:59 PM
