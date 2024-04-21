profile
negan
54
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5
visites since opening : 1230870
negan > blog
Helldivers II prochainement sur Xbox ?


Comme prévu
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/21/2024 at 12:02 PM by negan
    comments (8)
    fan2jeux posted the 04/21/2024 at 12:09 PM
    Boah, si c est pour gagner 10 joueurs de plus....
    guiguif posted the 04/21/2024 at 12:14 PM
    Hahahaha
    negan posted the 04/21/2024 at 12:15 PM
    fan2jeux Ca fera toujours plus que tes neurones
    cliana posted the 04/21/2024 at 12:24 PM
    Enfin il va devenir un bon jeu pour Negan
    ravyxxs posted the 04/21/2024 at 12:32 PM
    Même si ça sort ça fera des miettes, c'est ça qui est devenu triste avec la commu XBOX, ils achètent plus rien, reste planter juste sur le GP. J'espère me tromper, le jeu mérite une plus grosse audience.
    bigb0ss posted the 04/21/2024 at 12:37 PM
    ravyxxs Ben ca tombe bien il ne sortira pas sur le GP, donc il y a moyen qu'il fasse de bonne vente.
    Perso s'il sort sur Xbox je l'acheterais
    negan posted the 04/21/2024 at 12:39 PM
    cliana J'ai déjà le jeu
    minbox posted the 04/21/2024 at 12:40 PM
    Non
    http://x.com/tidux/status/1782010780591820934?s=46&t=i2GnuzvpAgl9DjV6QTgE-w
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo