SAND LAND
name : SAND LAND
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
guiguif
guiguif
Sand Land: Nouveau Trailer avec une musique... trés années 2000
Nouveau trailer pour Sand Land qui sortira le 26 Avril avec une musique (bien HS en dehors de son titre) qui vous rappellera vos soirées techno.

    posted the 04/15/2024 at 03:23 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/15/2024 at 03:38 PM
    Franchement ça le fait
    choroq posted the 04/15/2024 at 04:03 PM
    La musique, bon, mais pour le reste, conduire le petit mecha, moto, etc, dans un desert, bah c'est sympa.
    sonilka posted the 04/15/2024 at 04:15 PM
    Ca passe plutôt bien. Bien plus que ce doublage anglais.
    alucardk posted the 04/15/2024 at 04:17 PM
    sonilka
    Clair que moi ça sera direct japonais.
    liberty posted the 04/15/2024 at 04:45 PM
    Guiguif arude Sandstorm :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6120QOlsfU />

    Sinon j'ai bien aimé les épisodes que j'ai vue de la série animés ! La démo était bof, mais pourquoi pas. Rip Sensei
