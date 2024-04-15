accueil
name :
SAND LAND
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
N.C
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
-
articles :
6129
visites since opening :
10186066
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Sand Land: Nouveau Trailer avec une musique... trés années 2000
Nouveau trailer pour Sand Land qui sortira le 26 Avril avec une musique (bien HS en dehors de son titre) qui vous rappellera vos soirées techno.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/15/2024 at 03:23 PM by
guiguif
comments (
5
)
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 04/15/2024 at 03:38 PM
Franchement ça le fait
choroq
posted
the 04/15/2024 at 04:03 PM
La musique, bon, mais pour le reste, conduire le petit mecha, moto, etc, dans un desert, bah c'est sympa.
sonilka
posted
the 04/15/2024 at 04:15 PM
Ca passe plutôt bien. Bien plus que ce doublage anglais.
alucardk
posted
the 04/15/2024 at 04:17 PM
sonilka
Clair que moi ça sera direct japonais.
liberty
posted
the 04/15/2024 at 04:45 PM
Guiguif
arude Sandstorm :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6120QOlsfU
/>
Sinon j'ai bien aimé les épisodes que j'ai vue de la série animés ! La démo était bof, mais pourquoi pas. Rip Sensei
