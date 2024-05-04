1 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 27,258 (104,820)

2 [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 20,139 (84,785)

3 [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 12,845 (New)

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,432 (5,768,608 )

5 [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 9,172 (77,764)

6 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,163 (1,803,747)

7 [PS5] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 6,733 (New)

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,618 (3,483,557)

9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,411 (7,729,183)

10 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,172 (4,264,330)



11 [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 5,941 (137,369)

12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 5,289 (1,023,124)

13 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 4,840 (310,596)

14 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,802 (1,299,683)

15 [PS4] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 4,702 (New)

16 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,633 (5,476,270)

17 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,310 (5,320,999)

18 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,160 (1,419,708 )

19 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,839 (1,265,195)

20 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2,595 (1,194,882)

21 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,519 (148,943)

22 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,480 (2,270,837)

23 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2,088 (967,855)

24 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,052 (3,538,329)

25 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2,047 (1,970,381)

26 [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 2,034 (473,939)

27 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 1,980 (197,995)

28 [PS5] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 1,839 (34,220)

29 [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise (Imagineer, 03/07/24) – 1,788 (25,220)

30 [NSW] Hakuouki Shinkai: Yuugiroku Taishi-tachi no Daienkai for Nintendo Switch (Idea Factory, 03/28/24) – 1,750 (New)



fait notable la disparition de Unicorn Overlord version Switch, sans doute en rupture de stock.

La version Ps4 est sorti aussi du top 30.

La version PS5 est proche aussi de la sortie.



Donc là-dessus on peut aussi imaginer une rupture de stock pour les versions PS4 et PS5



-Parmis les jeux Nintendo sortie en 2024 pour l'instant c'est loin d'être fameux:



Another Code Recoloration (arc system works) a disparu du Top 30

Mario vs Donkey Kong en est à environ 137 000 exemplaires, pas folichon

Princess Peach Showtime (good feel) premier mais avance doucement



Pour la suite à sortir:

Mario Paper RPG devrait quand même visé un score à la Super Mario RPG

Luigi’s Mansion 2 quand aussi pouvoir avoir une prévision honnête mais pas sur que cela viser le million

Forever Blue Luminous (Arika) devrait faire une prestation à la Another Code.



Je ne suis pas sur qu'un seul des jeux sorti en 2024 va atteindre le million (hormis Pokemon AZ), l'année va être longue pour Nintendo malgré sa domination des ventes hardware.