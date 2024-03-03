profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
darkxehanort94
9
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 379
visites since opening : 759111
darkxehanort94 > blog
all
JDG : Les jeux pour filles de la WII !
Ou si JDG avait été une fille.



D'ailleurs la Wii elle a 18 ans.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/03/2024 at 10:51 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    kikoo31 posted the 03/03/2024 at 12:41 PM
    Ça me rajeunit pas ça ,la Wii c est mon adolescence...

    Par contre,pas mal les prestations féminines
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo