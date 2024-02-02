accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
53
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
spartan1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
rebellion
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
pizza3fromage
,
chester
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
salocin
,
mugimando
,
gaunt
,
bourbon
,
walterwhite
,
enzo87
,
lolise
,
voxen
,
potion2swag
,
supatony
,
altendorf
,
ghouledheleter
,
k13a
,
xylander
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2
visites since opening :
1196247
negan
> blog
Carl Weathers ( Apollo Creed , Predator) est mort
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
gaeon
,
uram
,
jamrock
posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:11 PM by
negan
comments (
19
)
negan
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:13 PM
Sous le choc :/
torotoro59
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:14 PM
gaeon
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:18 PM
Je ne l'ai vu que dans Predator, franchement il jouait bien son rôle, pas que du muscle ce gars.
abookhouseboy
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:20 PM
RIP
gamjys
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:20 PM
Oh purée de pomme de terre
Rip légende
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:22 PM
Adieu carl.
https://youtu.be/WJqb7DHPD8A
capcom
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:32 PM
Non sérieusement
repose en paix Apollo.
minbox
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:34 PM
R.I.P.
kaa
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:35 PM
Grrrrrr !
Mais non ....
Repose en paix
terminagore
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:38 PM
Nooon
Dégoûté.
RIP Carl.
uram
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:42 PM
Rip.
osiris67
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:48 PM
Rip, Carl et Apollo je kiffais.
wolfheart
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 08:48 PM
Ah mince !
crush
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 09:01 PM
Il était exceptionnel dans les évadés, RIP
jamrock
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 09:02 PM
Sacrée légende, qu'il repose en paix
bogsnake
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 09:04 PM
crush
il n'était pas dans les évadés tu te trompe d'acteur je pense.
shambala93
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 09:08 PM
Une pensée pour ce géant et cette époque !
defcon5
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 09:12 PM
C'est lui qui disait la réplique "Alors lui il a vraiment pas une tête de porte bonheur" dans Prédator ?
opthomas
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 09:14 PM
Qu'il repose en paix et courage à ses proches !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Rip légende
https://youtu.be/WJqb7DHPD8A
Mais non ....
Repose en paix
Dégoûté.
RIP Carl.