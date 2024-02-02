profile
negan
53
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 1196247
negan > blog
Carl Weathers ( Apollo Creed , Predator) est mort
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59, gaeon, uram, jamrock
    posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:11 PM by negan
    comments (19)
    negan posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:13 PM
    Sous le choc :/
    torotoro59 posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:14 PM
    gaeon posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:18 PM
    Je ne l'ai vu que dans Predator, franchement il jouait bien son rôle, pas que du muscle ce gars.
    abookhouseboy posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:20 PM
    RIP
    gamjys posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:20 PM
    Oh purée de pomme de terre
    Rip légende
    ducknsexe posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:22 PM
    Adieu carl.

    https://youtu.be/WJqb7DHPD8A
    capcom posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:32 PM
    Non sérieusement repose en paix Apollo.
    minbox posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:34 PM
    R.I.P.
    kaa posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:35 PM
    Grrrrrr !
    Mais non ....
    Repose en paix
    terminagore posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:38 PM
    Nooon
    Dégoûté.

    RIP Carl.
    uram posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:42 PM
    Rip.
    osiris67 posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:48 PM
    Rip, Carl et Apollo je kiffais.
    wolfheart posted the 02/02/2024 at 08:48 PM
    Ah mince !
    crush posted the 02/02/2024 at 09:01 PM
    Il était exceptionnel dans les évadés, RIP
    jamrock posted the 02/02/2024 at 09:02 PM
    Sacrée légende, qu'il repose en paix
    bogsnake posted the 02/02/2024 at 09:04 PM
    crush il n'était pas dans les évadés tu te trompe d'acteur je pense.
    shambala93 posted the 02/02/2024 at 09:08 PM
    Une pensée pour ce géant et cette époque !
    defcon5 posted the 02/02/2024 at 09:12 PM
    C'est lui qui disait la réplique "Alors lui il a vraiment pas une tête de porte bonheur" dans Prédator ?
    opthomas posted the 02/02/2024 at 09:14 PM
    Qu'il repose en paix et courage à ses proches !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo