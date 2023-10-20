accueil
profile
name :
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action-aventure
ioop
ioop
> blog
[Découverte] Spider Man 2 PS5
1 petite heure, débout 5h demain ... la suite demain soir
Rediffusions Twitch :
https://bit.ly/384AVRs
posted the 10/20/2023 at 05:33 PM by ioop
ioop
comments (2)
2
)
ioop
posted
the 10/20/2023 at 06:56 PM
J’ai le jeu dispo en relais depuis hier mais j’ai consulté hier mon suivi bien trop tard …
La première heure est pas mal pour l’instant
La première heure est pas mal pour l’instant