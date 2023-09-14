profile
all
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Nouveau Trailer (Eng/Jap) + Date de Sortie
Le 29 Fevrier !

Eng


Jap
    posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:32 PM by guiguif
    comments (20)
    midomashakil posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:33 PM
    Donc pas de Silent Hill 2 cette année ni même une annonce
    breizhdrake posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:37 PM
    Je suis choqué tellement c’est beau et intense. Ce Trailer de malade mental. En plus il sort pile au début de mes vacances. J’aurai 3 semaines
    colt posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:37 PM
    Sur 2 disques , en meme temps c'etait obligé quand j'ai vu le gold saucer je me suis dit obligé que ça va gigantesque et donc forcmeent gourmand sans compter qu'il y aura aussi vincent valentine et surement Cid
    fan2jeux posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:38 PM
    j'ai sauté de mon canapé en voyant le buggie et le chocobo volant.

    Mon cerveau a court circuité
    brookk posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:38 PM
    Ils ont intégré le buggy c'est fou
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:39 PM
    ça a l'air tellement énorme comme jeu (beaucoup plus ouvert que la part 1 déjà).
    e3ologue posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:41 PM
    J'avoue belle évolution visuelle depuis le dernier trailer
    wickette posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:46 PM
    Ce sera day one en edition collector si elle coute pas la peau du ucl
    malroth posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:47 PM
    Ils ont dû integrer tous les spin off ff7 dans cette partie 2. Ça va etre conséquent comme jeu, je comprends mieux les 2 blueray
    yanssou posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:51 PM
    Magnifique et l'Edition collector a l'air sympa
    lalisa posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:55 PM
    Exclu de 3 mois seulement.
    https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/37/4/1694728501-2023-09-14-19-08-01.png
    guiguif posted the 09/14/2023 at 09:58 PM
    lalisa Tant qu'il n'y a pas de date pour la version PC ils peuvent mettre ce qu'ils veulent, FF7R c'etait un an ça a mis 6 mois de plus pour sortir, et je doute que FF16 sorte en Janvier sur PC vu les dires de Yoshida
    waurius59 posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:12 PM
    Yanssou elle ressemble à quoi la collector ?
    brookk posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:16 PM
    waurius59 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F6BEl9IbUAAMZ2s?format=jpg&name=large
    pimoody posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:19 PM
    brookk Wow le collector avec Sephiroth j'annonce déjà des prix de malade à la revente
    brookk posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:26 PM
    pimoody on peut le preco mais leur site plante constamment
    leonsilverburg posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:29 PM
    Quelle dinguerie!!!
    Vivement le 29 février!!!
    Nous sommes gâtés!!!!
    pimoody posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:38 PM
    brookk d'ici là il y aura du restock, c'était pareil avec le premier et j'avais choper le collector avec la moto et cloud après coup sur du restock.
    brookk posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:43 PM
    pimoody
    denton posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:49 PM
    Oufissime
