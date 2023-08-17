Charts

01./01. [NSW] Pikmin 4 - 69.989 / 666.377 (-11%)02./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 16.177 / 5.426.782 (+14%)03./02. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) - 15.768 / 1.820.225 (+7%)04./05. [NSW] Minecraft - 9.878 / 3.225.961 (+16%)05./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 7.819 / 5.258.520 (+29%)06./07. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports - 7.618 / 1.151.536 (+17%)07./10. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet - 7.128 / 5.092.971 (+49%)08./06. [NSW] Splatoon 3 - 6.705 / 4.085.585 (-3%)09./04. [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation - 6.155 / 37.594 (-53%)10./09. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars - 5.952 / 1.279.705 (+20%)Comparatif : semaine équivalente / LTD sur l'annéeNS : officiel fin juin 2023 30.79m + Famitsu Q2 0.48m = 31.27m