Le prix de la PS5 Spiderman et ses accessoires


65€ la façade
    posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:16 PM by negan
    comments (5)
    sosky posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:18 PM
    +200€ pour un skin
    xylander posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:21 PM
    Bof mais bof. Les héros en survêtement, ce n'est plus la mode... Qui accroche encore au MCNUL?
    kazuya14 posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:22 PM
    Je n’ai plus 16 ans.
    jamrock posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:28 PM
    Ca fait cher le collector moche.
    abookhouseboy posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:28 PM
    Le problème, c'est que c’est un prix d'adulte pour une esthétique de gosse.
