PS5 38.4 (39.8) - - XSX 25.0 (25.4) - - NS 125.6 (127.0)
darkshao > blog
Chart Famitsu Semaine 25 (12-18 Juin 2023)
Charts


01./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 31.151 / 1.672.070 (-33%)
02./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 7.489 / 5.336.478 (-19%)
03./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 5.753 / 3.165.440 (-14%)
04./09. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 5.550 / 1.101.167 (-13%)
05./02. [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment) - 4.902 / 29.277 (-80%)
06./00. [NSW] Front Mission 1st: Remake (Rainy Frog) - 4.891 / NEW
07./06. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) - 4.766 / 33.630 (-38%)
08./14. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 4.362 / 5.053.556 (-8%)
09./12. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 4.315 / 4.038.838 (-16%)
10./11. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 4.309 / 5.215.546 (-18%)



    posted the 06/22/2023 at 02:40 PM by darkshao
    nikolastation posted the 06/22/2023 at 02:59 PM
    3e semaine pour SF6 et déjà -38%. Un jeu d'une telle envergure avec un tel score sur son propre sol, ça fait mal...
    Hâte de voir le positionnement de FF XVI dans le classement de la semaine prochaine.
    lalisa posted the 06/22/2023 at 02:59 PM
    Allez Xbox 4 semaines comme ça et vous serez a 500 000 ventes au Japon. Pour les Xbox Series.
    ryadr posted the 06/22/2023 at 03:08 PM
    Incroyable le rythme de la Switch, le total de la DS sera dépassé avec le rouleur compresseur Mario 3d.
