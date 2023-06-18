Charts

01./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 31.151 / 1.672.070 (-33%)02./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 7.489 / 5.336.478 (-19%)03./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 5.753 / 3.165.440 (-14%)04./09. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 5.550 / 1.101.167 (-13%)05./02. [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment) - 4.902 / 29.277 (-80%)06./00. [NSW] Front Mission 1st: Remake (Rainy Frog) - 4.891 / NEW07./06. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) - 4.766 / 33.630 (-38%)08./14. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 4.362 / 5.053.556 (-8%)09./12. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 4.315 / 4.038.838 (-16%)10./11. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 4.309 / 5.215.546 (-18%)