accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Actualité Playstation
profile
82
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
balf
,
darkvador
,
tvirus
,
kensama
,
strifedcloud
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
mickurt
,
liquidus
,
chris92
,
000
,
bibi300
,
milo42
,
bob250
,
minx
,
gotenks1
,
bboxy
,
japanmaster
,
justx
,
kira93
,
dentonfr
,
segapowa
,
voxen
,
cloudragnarok
,
greil93
,
rickles
,
artemis
,
sokarius
,
waurius59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
payne
,
metasonic
,
eldrick
,
marshallaw
,
sboubi
,
jwolf
,
fullbuster
,
eldren
,
kenrock
,
glados
,
neokiller
,
dx93
,
binou87
,
fleauriant
,
sephiroth07
,
m4nhunt
,
docteurdeggman
,
ootaniisensei
,
square
,
achille
,
krjc
,
minbox
,
kayama
,
drakeramore
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
amassous
,
goldmen33
,
soulshunt
,
snakeorliquid
,
asus
,
e3payne
,
giusnake
,
kyogamer
,
drake99
,
uta
,
cuthbert
,
battossai
,
jf17
,
svr
,
ninjah
,
momotaros
,
blackbox
,
t800
,
sauronsg
,
opthomas
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
sora78
,
biboys
,
torotoro59
,
tolgafury
denton
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1016
visites since opening :
1103124
denton
> blog
FF16: Test JVC et Metacritic
Moins bonne note que ff15 chez eux lol
Metacritic a 87 pour l'instant ...
On s'attendait à plus on va pas se mentir vu l'attente énorme autour mais comme dis rien ne vaut son propre avis...
PS :8 chez GK et 18 chez Jeuxactu
https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-5/final-fantasy-xvi/critic-reviews?sort-by=date
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/21/2023 at 02:14 PM by
denton
comments (
7
)
potion2swag
posted
the 06/21/2023 at 02:15 PM
Ouch.
guiguif
posted
the 06/21/2023 at 02:17 PM
Tu sens qu'ils n'ont pas été invité au Japon comme pour FF15
shambala93
posted
the 06/21/2023 at 02:19 PM
Bordel 17 va être considérée comme une mauvaise note chez certains.
Je comprends mieux pourquoi j’ai des étudiants qui me grattent la jambe quand ils ont 13/20, le tout en expliquant que c’est une note catastrophique …
jaysennnin
posted
the 06/21/2023 at 02:19 PM
guiguif
rhooooo mauvaise langue
lion93
posted
the 06/21/2023 at 02:21 PM
Ils ont enlevé des points car c'était pas un open-world ? Après oui 17 c'est une très belle note. XD
jenicris
posted
the 06/21/2023 at 02:22 PM
shambala93
pour certains si un jeu n'a pas 95 meta c'est de facto une daube. Le pire c'est qu'ils le pensent vraiment
shambala93
posted
the 06/21/2023 at 02:23 PM
jenicris
Et est-ce Annagund qui a fait le test pour JVC ? Si non, aucun intérêt de comparer la note avec le XV.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Je comprends mieux pourquoi j’ai des étudiants qui me grattent la jambe quand ils ont 13/20, le tout en expliquant que c’est une note catastrophique …
Et est-ce Annagund qui a fait le test pour JVC ? Si non, aucun intérêt de comparer la note avec le XV.