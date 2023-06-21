profile
denton
denton > blog
FF16: Test JVC et Metacritic
Moins bonne note que ff15 chez eux lol
Metacritic a 87 pour l'instant ...
On s'attendait à plus on va pas se mentir vu l'attente énorme autour mais comme dis rien ne vaut son propre avis...
PS :8 chez GK et 18 chez Jeuxactu


https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-5/final-fantasy-xvi/critic-reviews?sort-by=date
    posted the 06/21/2023 at 02:14 PM by denton
    comments (7)
    potion2swag posted the 06/21/2023 at 02:15 PM
    Ouch.
    guiguif posted the 06/21/2023 at 02:17 PM
    Tu sens qu'ils n'ont pas été invité au Japon comme pour FF15
    shambala93 posted the 06/21/2023 at 02:19 PM
    Bordel 17 va être considérée comme une mauvaise note chez certains.

    Je comprends mieux pourquoi j’ai des étudiants qui me grattent la jambe quand ils ont 13/20, le tout en expliquant que c’est une note catastrophique …
    jaysennnin posted the 06/21/2023 at 02:19 PM
    guiguif rhooooo mauvaise langue
    lion93 posted the 06/21/2023 at 02:21 PM
    Ils ont enlevé des points car c'était pas un open-world ? Après oui 17 c'est une très belle note. XD
    jenicris posted the 06/21/2023 at 02:22 PM
    shambala93 pour certains si un jeu n'a pas 95 meta c'est de facto une daube. Le pire c'est qu'ils le pensent vraiment
    shambala93 posted the 06/21/2023 at 02:23 PM
    jenicris
    Et est-ce Annagund qui a fait le test pour JVC ? Si non, aucun intérêt de comparer la note avec le XV.
