... des jeux datés jusqu'à cette fin d'année ??
Sur PS5 je n'attends que Spider Man (dernier jeu en date : dead island 2), MK1 soit PC soit PS5 ... le reste à voir ... et il y aura un jeu de foot en septembre comme chaque année sur PS5, ça c'est sûr.
Ma liste :
GYLT (06/07/23) (PC)
Immortals of Aveum (20/07/23) (PC)
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (18/08/23) (PC)
Mortal Kombat 1 (19/09/23) (PC)
Payday 3 (21/09/23) (PC)
RoboCop : Rogue City (Septembre 2023) (PC)
Alan Wake (17/10/23) (PC)
Spider Man 2 (20/10/23) (PS5)
Like a Dragon Gaiden (09/11/23) (PC)
Avatar : Frontiers of Pandora (07/12/23) (PC)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Hiver 2023) (PC)
Still Wakes the Deep (Début 2024) (PC)
: jeux dont je suis sûr de faire
tags :
posted the 06/18/2023 at 02:33 PM by ioop
Alan Wake (17/10/23) (PC)
Like a Dragon Gaiden (09/11/23) (PC)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Hiver 2023) (PC)
LIES OF P (PC)
STARFIELD(PC)
FF16 (PS5)
Granblue Fantasy: Relink (2023) PC
PHANTOM LIBERTY PC
ARMORED CORE PC
EDOUARD BALADUR 'S GATE 3 PC
The Lords of the Fallen PC
REMNANT 2 PC
REPLACED PC
STALKER 2 si pas repoussé PC
Sinon peut être :
Ethernights
Lies of P
C'est tout pour cette année 2023 sur PS5. L'année prochaine s'annonce plus fournie.
Starfield
et c'est tout.
-Street Fighter 6 (toujours sur l'excellent World Tour)
A venir : Exoprimal
3 jeux Capcom
STARFIELD
HELLBLADE 2
ALAN WAKE 2
aliens darck descent pc
starfield pc
manor lord pc
robocop pc
alan wake 2 pc
armored core pc
stalker 2 pc
son of forest pc
Baldur's Gate 3
Lords of the Fallen
Space Marine 2
L'année prochaine :
FF7 Rebirth
Metaphor Re Fantasio
Rise of the Ronin
MGS3 Delta
Persona 3 Reload