profile
ioop
14
Likes
Likers
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 20
visites since opening : 978415
ioop > blog
Votre liste jeux PS5 / PC ...
... des jeux datés jusqu'à cette fin d'année ??

Sur PS5 je n'attends que Spider Man (dernier jeu en date : dead island 2), MK1 soit PC soit PS5 ... le reste à voir ... et il y aura un jeu de foot en septembre comme chaque année sur PS5, ça c'est sûr.



Ma liste :

GYLT (06/07/23) (PC)
Immortals of Aveum (20/07/23) (PC)
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (18/08/23) (PC)
Mortal Kombat 1 (19/09/23) (PC)
Payday 3 (21/09/23) (PC)
RoboCop : Rogue City (Septembre 2023) (PC)
Alan Wake (17/10/23) (PC)
Spider Man 2 (20/10/23) (PS5)
Like a Dragon Gaiden (09/11/23) (PC)
Avatar : Frontiers of Pandora (07/12/23) (PC)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Hiver 2023) (PC)
Still Wakes the Deep (Début 2024) (PC)

: jeux dont je suis sûr de faire
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/18/2023 at 02:33 PM by ioop
    comments (7)
    colt posted the 06/18/2023 at 03:09 PM
    RoboCop : Rogue City (Septembre 2023) (PC)
    Alan Wake (17/10/23) (PC)
    Like a Dragon Gaiden (09/11/23) (PC)
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Hiver 2023) (PC)
    LIES OF P (PC)
    STARFIELD(PC)
    FF16 (PS5)
    Granblue Fantasy: Relink (2023) PC
    PHANTOM LIBERTY PC
    ARMORED CORE PC
    EDOUARD BALADUR 'S GATE 3 PC
    The Lords of the Fallen PC
    REMNANT 2 PC
    REPLACED PC
    STALKER 2 si pas repoussé PC
    yukilin posted the 06/18/2023 at 04:35 PM
    Final Fantasy XVI.

    Sinon peut être :
    Ethernights
    Lies of P

    C'est tout pour cette année 2023 sur PS5. L'année prochaine s'annonce plus fournie.
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2023 at 04:52 PM
    FFXVI
    Starfield

    et c'est tout.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/18/2023 at 05:38 PM
    -Resident Evil 4 Remake (premier jeux ps5 en mars)
    -Street Fighter 6 (toujours sur l'excellent World Tour)
    A venir : Exoprimal

    3 jeux Capcom
    kazuya14 posted the 06/18/2023 at 05:40 PM
    ma liste XBOX:
    STARFIELD
    HELLBLADE 2
    ALAN WAKE 2
    marchale posted the 06/18/2023 at 05:44 PM
    dead space remake pc
    aliens darck descent pc
    starfield pc
    manor lord pc
    robocop pc
    alan wake 2 pc
    armored core pc
    stalker 2 pc
    son of forest pc
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/18/2023 at 05:57 PM
    FFXVI mon most wanted de l'année
    Baldur's Gate 3
    Lords of the Fallen
    Space Marine 2

    L'année prochaine :
    FF7 Rebirth
    Metaphor Re Fantasio
    Rise of the Ronin
    MGS3 Delta
    Persona 3 Reload
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo