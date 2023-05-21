Charts

01./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 247.689 / 1.367.191 (-78%)02./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 8.264 / 5.301.742 (-16%)03./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 7.520 / 2.189.691 (+3%)04./05. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 5.573 / 5.034.295 (-13%)05./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 5.507 / 3.141.460 (-3%)06./04. [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) - 5.360 / 432.149 (-21%)07./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 4.706 / 5.195.387 (-7%)08./09. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 4.658 / 4.019.351 (-4%)09./00. [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom) - 4.515 / 69.32710./11. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 3.422 / 1.081.447 (-7%)