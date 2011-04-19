accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
6
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
nobleswan
,
diablass59
,
rebellion
,
foxstep
,
odv78
,
opthomas
name :
Mortal Kombat
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
multiplayer :
oui (local-online)
european release date :
04/21/2011
us release date :
04/19/2011
other versions :
PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
osiris67
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1
visites since opening :
354
osiris67
> blog
Mk1 révélé demain
C est donc demain a 15h que nous decouvrirons le nouveau MK.
https://twitter.com/MortalKombat/status/165888005719
5233281?t=yEegt26MzBHhcwMFKX6Zeg&s=19
Twitter officiel Netherealm Account
-
https://twitter.com/MortalKombat/status/1658880057195233281?t=yEegt26MzBHhcwMFKX6Zeg&s=19
tags :
reboot
mortal kombat
nextgen
reveal
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/17/2023 at 05:24 PM by
osiris67
comments (
5
)
kinectical
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 05:26 PM
Cgi trailer semaine assuré et probablement un peu de gameplay dans le PS showcase
kinectical
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 05:27 PM
J’espère un retour du design de Sub Zéro de avant MK11 dans le 11 il avais une DA de merde avec ses haches affreuse dans le X il avais une classe de malade
azerty
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 05:29 PM
Rien à cirer, Par contre demain c'est aussi Lords of the Fallen, qui a leaké déjà...
azerty
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 05:30 PM
https://www.neogaf.com/threads/lords-of-the-fallen-gameplay-reveal-trailer-will-premiere-on-may-18-at-6-00-a-m-pt-9-00-a-m.1656643/
sora78
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 05:31 PM
kinectical
c'est exactement ça qui avait leak.
Gameplay au PS Showcase. Puis c'est cohérent avec Sony qui a montré un jeu de combat par State of Play depuis début 2022. (Gran blue fantasy Versus Rising, Street Fighter 6, Tekken
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Gameplay au PS Showcase. Puis c'est cohérent avec Sony qui a montré un jeu de combat par State of Play depuis début 2022. (Gran blue fantasy Versus Rising, Street Fighter 6, Tekken