name : Mortal Kombat
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
multiplayer : oui (local-online)
european release date : 04/21/2011
us release date : 04/19/2011
other versions : PlayStation 3
osiris67
osiris67
osiris67 > blog
Mk1 révélé demain
C est donc demain a 15h que nous decouvrirons le nouveau MK.

https://twitter.com/MortalKombat/status/165888005719
5233281?t=yEegt26MzBHhcwMFKX6Zeg&s=19
Twitter officiel Netherealm Account - https://twitter.com/MortalKombat/status/1658880057195233281?t=yEegt26MzBHhcwMFKX6Zeg&s=19
    tags : reboot mortal kombat nextgen reveal
    posted the 05/17/2023 at 05:24 PM by osiris67
    comments (5)
    kinectical posted the 05/17/2023 at 05:26 PM
    Cgi trailer semaine assuré et probablement un peu de gameplay dans le PS showcase
    kinectical posted the 05/17/2023 at 05:27 PM
    J’espère un retour du design de Sub Zéro de avant MK11 dans le 11 il avais une DA de merde avec ses haches affreuse dans le X il avais une classe de malade
    azerty posted the 05/17/2023 at 05:29 PM
    Rien à cirer, Par contre demain c'est aussi Lords of the Fallen, qui a leaké déjà...
    azerty posted the 05/17/2023 at 05:30 PM
    https://www.neogaf.com/threads/lords-of-the-fallen-gameplay-reveal-trailer-will-premiere-on-may-18-at-6-00-a-m-pt-9-00-a-m.1656643/
    sora78 posted the 05/17/2023 at 05:31 PM
    kinectical c'est exactement ça qui avait leak.
    Gameplay au PS Showcase. Puis c'est cohérent avec Sony qui a montré un jeu de combat par State of Play depuis début 2022. (Gran blue fantasy Versus Rising, Street Fighter 6, Tekken
