The Last Of US Part 1 : Ah les salauds !
J'ai pris The Last Of US Part 1, étant un chasseurs de succès et trophées que fut ma surprise de voir qu'il y a 254 Collectibles
.
C'est quoi ce raffut ? ils veulent faire concurrence a Shadows Of The Tomb Raider ?
J'espère qu'il est cool au moins
pour 35 Euros ca se tente xD
254 BORDEL , C'EST UN RECORD
posted the 05/12/2023 at 08:54 AM by
negan
comments (
16
)
shanks
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:01 AM
Breath of the Wild rigole
negan
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:02 AM
shanks
?
birmou
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:11 AM
negan
900 Noix Korogus.
Profite bien de ton tlou2
birmou
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:13 AM
negan
Dont 441 obligatoire pour maximiser l'inventaire.
cyr
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:14 AM
birmou
dire que c'était une farce des développeurs et que certains joueurs les ont tous chercher. Quand on sait ce que c'est e réalité....
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:17 AM
Vaut mieux faire une première fois le jeu tranquille et après utiliser un guide ou alors vraiment tout fouiller et recharger certains passages après
justx
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:25 AM
c'est clair y a pire
guiguif
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:36 AM
shanks
negan
ah cette bonne epoque ou Negan avait spoiler (ou pas) le jeu et fut ban def...
shanks
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:38 AM
guiguif
Ce changement d'attitude à l'image du perso dont il porte le pseudo
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:45 AM
Belle tentative de diversion
guiguif
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:48 AM
shanks
negan
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:52 AM
birmou
shanks
guiguif
Après je peux reprendre du service si vous voulez
shambala93
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:54 AM
Prépare toi à la simulation d’ouverture de tiroirs !
guiguif
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 09:56 AM
negan
A tes risques et périls
denton
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 10:10 AM
Une blague ce platine rien a voir avec l'original PS3/remastered
L'original ta les trophées liée à la difficulté et le online
shanks
posted
the 05/12/2023 at 10:10 AM
negan
Fais et je te met un ban juste avant le Xbox Showcase, te rendant incapable de commenter les annonces de Crackdown 4 et Redfall 2
