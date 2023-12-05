profile
The Last Of US Part 1 : Ah les salauds !


J'ai pris The Last Of US Part 1, étant un chasseurs de succès et trophées que fut ma surprise de voir qu'il y a 254 Collectibles .

C'est quoi ce raffut ? ils veulent faire concurrence a Shadows Of The Tomb Raider ?

J'espère qu'il est cool au moins pour 35 Euros ca se tente xD


254 BORDEL , C'EST UN RECORD
    posted the 05/12/2023 at 08:54 AM by negan
    comments (16)
    shanks posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:01 AM
    Breath of the Wild rigole
    negan posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:02 AM
    shanks ?
    birmou posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:11 AM
    negan 900 Noix Korogus.

    Profite bien de ton tlou2
    birmou posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:13 AM
    negan Dont 441 obligatoire pour maximiser l'inventaire.
    cyr posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:14 AM
    birmou dire que c'était une farce des développeurs et que certains joueurs les ont tous chercher. Quand on sait ce que c'est e réalité....
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:17 AM
    Vaut mieux faire une première fois le jeu tranquille et après utiliser un guide ou alors vraiment tout fouiller et recharger certains passages après
    justx posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:25 AM
    c'est clair y a pire
    guiguif posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:36 AM
    shanks negan ah cette bonne epoque ou Negan avait spoiler (ou pas) le jeu et fut ban def...
    shanks posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:38 AM
    guiguif
    Ce changement d'attitude à l'image du perso dont il porte le pseudo
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:45 AM
    Belle tentative de diversion
    guiguif posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:48 AM
    shanks
    negan posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:52 AM
    birmou

    shanks guiguif Après je peux reprendre du service si vous voulez
    shambala93 posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:54 AM
    Prépare toi à la simulation d’ouverture de tiroirs !
    guiguif posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:56 AM
    negan A tes risques et périls
    denton posted the 05/12/2023 at 10:10 AM
    Une blague ce platine rien a voir avec l'original PS3/remastered

    L'original ta les trophées liée à la difficulté et le online
    shanks posted the 05/12/2023 at 10:10 AM
    negan
    Fais et je te met un ban juste avant le Xbox Showcase, te rendant incapable de commenter les annonces de Crackdown 4 et Redfall 2
