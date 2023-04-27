profile
Final Fantasy XVI
27
Likers
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5793
visites since opening : 9079285
guiguif > blog
all
Final Fantasy XVI: Un bundle PS5 + manette/coque a l'effigie du jeu
Une PS5 en bundle avec FF16 est prevu (avec jeu en demat.
Une coque et une manette a l'effigie du jeu seront achetables a part, du moins au Japon.







    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/27/2023 at 12:04 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    ravyxxs posted the 04/27/2023 at 12:24 AM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo