profile
Horizon Forbidden West
26
Likers
name : Horizon Forbidden West
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
neptonic
4
Likes
Likers
neptonic
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 80
visites since opening : 249526
neptonic > blog
all
PS5: Guerilla lance la Phase 2 (screen no spoil)


Tel un boxer de haut niveau, Guerrilla revient pour un round 2 pour nous foutre un giga uppercut dans la tronche. Artistiquement c'est la folie.....

































    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    yobloom
    posted the 04/19/2023 at 08:14 PM by neptonic
    comments (3)
    beppop posted the 04/19/2023 at 08:19 PM
    thejoke posted the 04/19/2023 at 08:22 PM
    C'est magnifique, j'ai pas encore fait le dernier horizon, le 1er m'a plu mais sans plus.
    neptonic posted the 04/19/2023 at 08:25 PM
    quel plaisir de retrouver l'univers
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo