accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
26
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
anakaris
,
leonr4
,
kevisiano
,
asakim
,
eldren
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
mickurt
,
roxloud
,
aros
,
draer
,
kurosama
,
opthomas
,
vfries
,
linuxclan
,
gantzeur
,
jasnah
,
gamerdome
,
torotoro59
,
yanssou
,
korou
,
aym
,
colibrie
,
sora78
,
astrogirl
,
majorruin
name :
Horizon Forbidden West
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
tvirus
,
ootaniisensei
,
minx
neptonic
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
80
visites since opening :
249526
neptonic
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
PS5: Guerilla lance la Phase 2 (screen no spoil)
Tel un boxer de haut niveau, Guerrilla revient pour un round 2 pour nous foutre un giga uppercut dans la tronche. Artistiquement c'est la folie.....
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
yobloom
posted the 04/19/2023 at 08:14 PM by
neptonic
comments (
3
)
beppop
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 08:19 PM
thejoke
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 08:22 PM
C'est magnifique, j'ai pas encore fait le dernier horizon, le 1er m'a plu mais sans plus.
neptonic
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 08:25 PM
quel plaisir de retrouver l'univers
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo