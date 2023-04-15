accueil
negan
negan
Dead Island 2 sort vendredi qui le prend ?
Après 8 longues années d'attente nous y somme enfin dans 6 jours sort Dead Island 2
Qui est chaud ?
1) Oui
2) Non
3) Plus tard a petit prix
Petit Gameplay d'un random :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
aros
posted the 04/15/2023 at 12:27 PM by
negan
comments (
20
)
ouken
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 12:32 PM
Oui
draven86
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 12:34 PM
Si j'avais des sous je le prendrais day one mais je vais devoir attendre malheureusement.
colt
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 12:36 PM
billylecharcutiertraiteur
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 12:37 PM
Gamepass
sosky
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 12:39 PM
Cross Play PC/Xbox ? Si oui je le prendrai mais plus tard
guiguif
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 12:41 PM
2) Non mon argent ira a Star Wars
walterwhite
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 01:00 PM
Oui
torotoro59
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 01:11 PM
1)
siil
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 01:12 PM
1) déjà preco (coup de peau sur eneba avec un code mistery egg plus store edition gold avec Season pass pour 65€)
wolfheart
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 01:15 PM
Moé
aros
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 01:15 PM
Je l'aurais bien pris le jour J, mais pas l'argent pour, il attendra donc un mois ou deux. (
ouken
,
draven86
,
colt
,
sosky
,
walterwhite
,
torotoro59
,
siil
)
Sinon, y'a quelqu'un qui sait si y'aura le cross-play avec le PC ?
billylecharcutiertraiteur
Ils sort sur le Xbox Games Pass au moins ?
cyr
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 01:39 PM
Pas day one. Dans 6 mois a petit prix, patché comme il se doit.
Voir avec le gamepass s'il arrive.
goldmen33
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 02:18 PM
par derrière sans capote!
mode Bigard off...
kinectical
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 02:24 PM
Je n’achète plus day one mais en ce moment jai un bon 60$ en Microsoft point que je doit utiliser avant mi Mai alors je l’ai preco pour les utiliser hâte de voir sur SX ce que ça donne le studios a annoncer déjà que le jeu sera en 60fps sur SX et PS5 mais pas de résolution j’espère qu’ils ne feront pas leur salope et nous foutre du 1080p
nakata
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 02:25 PM
3 à 10 balles
kinectical
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 02:34 PM
aros
annoncer sur leur Twitter cette semaine pas de crossplay
spencer
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 03:11 PM
3, plus tard a petit prix peu etre.
oracle972
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 03:15 PM
Je l'aurais bien pris sur Steam mais c'est une exclue Epic store... J'attendrais que le prix baisse sur consoles.
lefab88
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 03:25 PM
3
aros
posted
the 04/15/2023 at 03:35 PM
kinectical
Bon bah y'a plus qu'à le prendre sur Playstation 4... Putain la « lose »...
citer un membre
