profile
negan
52
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 40
visites since opening : 1056535
negan > blog
Dead Island 2 sort vendredi qui le prend ?




Après 8 longues années d'attente nous y somme enfin dans 6 jours sort Dead Island 2

Qui est chaud ?

1) Oui
2) Non
3) Plus tard a petit prix

Petit Gameplay d'un random :
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59, aros
    posted the 04/15/2023 at 12:27 PM by negan
    comments (20)
    ouken posted the 04/15/2023 at 12:32 PM
    Oui
    draven86 posted the 04/15/2023 at 12:34 PM
    Si j'avais des sous je le prendrais day one mais je vais devoir attendre malheureusement.
    colt posted the 04/15/2023 at 12:36 PM
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 04/15/2023 at 12:37 PM
    Gamepass
    sosky posted the 04/15/2023 at 12:39 PM
    Cross Play PC/Xbox ? Si oui je le prendrai mais plus tard
    guiguif posted the 04/15/2023 at 12:41 PM
    2) Non mon argent ira a Star Wars
    walterwhite posted the 04/15/2023 at 01:00 PM
    Oui
    torotoro59 posted the 04/15/2023 at 01:11 PM
    1)
    siil posted the 04/15/2023 at 01:12 PM
    1) déjà preco (coup de peau sur eneba avec un code mistery egg plus store edition gold avec Season pass pour 65€)
    wolfheart posted the 04/15/2023 at 01:15 PM
    Moé
    aros posted the 04/15/2023 at 01:15 PM
    Je l'aurais bien pris le jour J, mais pas l'argent pour, il attendra donc un mois ou deux. (ouken, draven86, colt, sosky, walterwhite, torotoro59, siil) Sinon, y'a quelqu'un qui sait si y'aura le cross-play avec le PC ?

    billylecharcutiertraiteur
    Ils sort sur le Xbox Games Pass au moins ?
    cyr posted the 04/15/2023 at 01:39 PM
    Pas day one. Dans 6 mois a petit prix, patché comme il se doit.
    Voir avec le gamepass s'il arrive.
    goldmen33 posted the 04/15/2023 at 02:18 PM
    par derrière sans capote!

    mode Bigard off...
    kinectical posted the 04/15/2023 at 02:24 PM
    Je n’achète plus day one mais en ce moment jai un bon 60$ en Microsoft point que je doit utiliser avant mi Mai alors je l’ai preco pour les utiliser hâte de voir sur SX ce que ça donne le studios a annoncer déjà que le jeu sera en 60fps sur SX et PS5 mais pas de résolution j’espère qu’ils ne feront pas leur salope et nous foutre du 1080p
    nakata posted the 04/15/2023 at 02:25 PM
    3 à 10 balles
    kinectical posted the 04/15/2023 at 02:34 PM
    aros annoncer sur leur Twitter cette semaine pas de crossplay
    spencer posted the 04/15/2023 at 03:11 PM
    3, plus tard a petit prix peu etre.
    oracle972 posted the 04/15/2023 at 03:15 PM
    Je l'aurais bien pris sur Steam mais c'est une exclue Epic store... J'attendrais que le prix baisse sur consoles.
    lefab88 posted the 04/15/2023 at 03:25 PM
    3
    aros posted the 04/15/2023 at 03:35 PM
    kinectical
    Bon bah y'a plus qu'à le prendre sur Playstation 4... Putain la « lose »...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo