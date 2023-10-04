profile
sora78
81
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1017
visites since opening : 2039490
sora78 > blog
all
[Disney+] Star Wars Visions Volume 2 : Trailer des 9 épisodes !
Divers




Suite au succès des Star Wars Visions de l'an dernier, 9 autres Studios ont créer un court métrage d'animation sur l'univers de Star Wars. Les épisodes seront disponible le 4 Mai 2023.



/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/10/2023 at 12:44 PM by sora78
    comments (7)
    shambala93 posted the 04/10/2023 at 12:56 PM
    Cette overdose de star Wars/Marvel !

    Disney est incapable de faire du bien aux licences qu’elle touche depuis 10 ans.
    guiguif posted the 04/10/2023 at 01:05 PM
    Mouais, je m'attendais a d'autres studios japs, on retourne aux occidentaux
    wilhelm posted the 04/10/2023 at 01:31 PM
    Ils auraient dû clairement privilégier les studios japonais...
    raioh posted the 04/10/2023 at 01:39 PM
    Mon dieu, ça a l'air absolument horrible comparé au vol 1 bien jap
    kakazu posted the 04/10/2023 at 02:19 PM
    La DA de certains studios est vraiment degeu
    vyse posted the 04/10/2023 at 02:20 PM
    yavait un volume 1 ?
    axlenz posted the 04/10/2023 at 03:36 PM
    L'autre était sorti ???
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo