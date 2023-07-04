profile
articles : 7028
visites since opening : 8837119
[Disney+] Un trailer en fuite pour Skeleton Crew
Gros leak avec le premier trailer de la nouvelle série Star Wars, Skeleton Crew.

    posted the 04/07/2023 at 01:43 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    potion2swag posted the 04/07/2023 at 01:56 PM
    J'ai hâte de voir Dune, deuxième partie.
    bennj posted the 04/07/2023 at 02:01 PM
    Disney qui essaye maintenant d'accrocher une nouvelle génération à Star Wars ca, nous donne Star Wars : Goonies de l'espace Sans moi je commence à sérieusement faire une overdose de tout ca.
    shinz0 posted the 04/07/2023 at 02:03 PM
    Mouais mais par pitié pas une série pour les gosses

    Après ce qui est arrivé à Willow j'ai peur
    ducknsexe posted the 04/07/2023 at 02:09 PM
    shinz0 il c'est passé quoi pour willow ? j'ai arrêter la série en cours de route
    shinz0 posted the 04/07/2023 at 02:12 PM
    ducknsexe j'ai encore du mal à en parler...
    Un ratage complet et une annulation de la série

    L'une des pires séries Disney+ avec Boba Fett et She-Hulk
    ducknsexe posted the 04/07/2023 at 03:11 PM
    shinz0 non!

    She-Hulk rien que la bande annonce ne donne pas envie.
