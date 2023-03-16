profile
Le tres jolie mois d'Avril sur le Xbox Game Pass.


Ghostwire: Tokyo - 12 Avril
Minecraft Legends - 18 Avril
The Last Case of Benedict Fox - 27 Avril

Ca fait plaisir


    posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:33 PM by negan
    comments (21)
    famimax posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:38 PM
    Ghostwire: Tokyo, n'écoutez pas les critiques, il est vraiment bien, testez le !
    suzukube posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:40 PM
    Ghostwire Tokyo il est trop bien j'y ai joué sur PS5 !
    famimax posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:44 PM
    suzukube Meilleur jeu PS5 de 2022 ?
    calishnikov posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:46 PM
    Tu vas y jouer à Minecraft legends
    negan posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:46 PM
    calishnikov Non mais ca reste un jolie ajout
    guiguif posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:51 PM
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:53 PM
    famimax suzukube J'ai pas envie.

    Je vais jouez a Persona et Digimon.
    negan posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:53 PM
    guiguif Les 3 auront un meta supérieur a Sonic Frontiers et Forspoken fait pas le fou
    guiguif posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:56 PM
    negan Honteux
    negan posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:00 PM
    guiguif C'est quoi ton prochain jeu au lieu de juger ?
    guiguif posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:01 PM
    negan Resident Evil 4 Remake en superior demo PS5
    negan posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:02 PM
    guiguif Je joue pas au Gears wish
    cyr posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:02 PM
    negan call of?
    skuldleif posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:03 PM
    pour moi minecraft legend ou rien c'est pareil vivement que ce soit expulsé du lineup que j'en entende plus parler
    negan posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:04 PM
    skuldleif C'est un jeu a suivi il sera toujours dans les conferences
    guiguif posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:04 PM
    negan Gears ce pompeur de la vue camera a l’épaule
    cyr posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:04 PM
    guiguif je compte sur ton test. Parce que la démo m'a refroidi sévère.
    J'ai eu l'impression d'être encore plus enfermé dans un couloir que l'original. Après les intérieurs, c'est différent.

    Mais bon, ce qui m'intéresse c'est la durée de vie, et si quelqu'un qui connait par cœur résident evil 4, puise se perdre par moment...
    skuldleif posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:05 PM
    negan nooooooooooooooon
    escobar posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:10 PM
    Du lourd..... Lol
    arrrghl posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:19 PM
    ça fait pas bander
    kirianu posted the 03/16/2023 at 09:36 PM
    Il y a aussi Coffee Talk 2
