Le tres jolie mois d'Avril sur le Xbox Game Pass.
Ghostwire: Tokyo - 12 Avril
Minecraft Legends - 18 Avril
The Last Case of Benedict Fox - 27 Avril
Ca fait plaisir
posted the 03/16/2023 at 08:33 PM by
negan
comments (
21
)
famimax
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 08:38 PM
Ghostwire: Tokyo, n'écoutez pas les critiques, il est vraiment bien, testez le !
suzukube
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 08:40 PM
Ghostwire Tokyo il est trop bien j'y ai joué sur PS5 !
famimax
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 08:44 PM
suzukube
Meilleur jeu PS5 de 2022 ?
calishnikov
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 08:46 PM
Tu vas y jouer à Minecraft legends
negan
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 08:46 PM
calishnikov
Non mais ca reste un jolie ajout
guiguif
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 08:51 PM
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 08:53 PM
famimax
suzukube
J'ai pas envie.
Je vais jouez a Persona et Digimon.
negan
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 08:53 PM
guiguif
Les 3 auront un meta supérieur a Sonic Frontiers et Forspoken fait pas le fou
guiguif
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 08:56 PM
negan
Honteux
negan
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:00 PM
guiguif
C'est quoi ton prochain jeu au lieu de juger ?
guiguif
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:01 PM
negan
Resident Evil 4 Remake en superior demo PS5
negan
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:02 PM
guiguif
Je joue pas au Gears wish
cyr
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:02 PM
negan
call of?
skuldleif
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:03 PM
pour moi minecraft legend ou rien c'est pareil vivement que ce soit expulsé du lineup que j'en entende plus parler
negan
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:04 PM
skuldleif
C'est un jeu a suivi il sera toujours dans les conferences
guiguif
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:04 PM
negan
Gears ce pompeur de la vue camera a l’épaule
cyr
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:04 PM
guiguif
je compte sur ton test. Parce que la démo m'a refroidi sévère.
J'ai eu l'impression d'être encore plus enfermé dans un couloir que l'original. Après les intérieurs, c'est différent.
Mais bon, ce qui m'intéresse c'est la durée de vie, et si quelqu'un qui connait par cœur résident evil 4, puise se perdre par moment...
skuldleif
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:05 PM
negan
nooooooooooooooon
escobar
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:10 PM
Du lourd..... Lol
arrrghl
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:19 PM
ça fait pas bander
kirianu
posted
the 03/16/2023 at 09:36 PM
Il y a aussi Coffee Talk 2
