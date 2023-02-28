profile
EUROPE: Top 5 des jeux les plus vendus (Physique+ Demat)
    posted the 02/28/2023 at 11:56 AM by beppop
    comments (6)
    grundbeld posted the 02/28/2023 at 12:02 PM
    Intéressant ! Les chiffres par pays notamment.
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/28/2023 at 12:03 PM
    j'étais sûr de voir god of war, pas étonnant.
    rickles posted the 02/28/2023 at 12:23 PM
    FIFACallOF la beauferie a de beaux jours devant elle.
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/28/2023 at 12:29 PM
    On comprend mieux pourquoi Sony veut voir du Call Of chaque année sur leur plateforme
    shinz0 posted the 02/28/2023 at 12:51 PM
    rickles la beauferie à 80 boules en démat
