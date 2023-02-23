profile
Yakuza Ishin
24
Likers
name : Yakuza Ishin
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
81
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1004
visites since opening : 2005164
sora78 > blog
all
Yakuza Ishin : Un Samuraï pas de droite !
Divers

Ce bon vieux Ganesh2 et notre héros Ryoma le Goshi (pas gauchiste).



/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/23/2023 at 07:25 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    wilhelm posted the 02/23/2023 at 07:52 PM
    Nul.
    kenpokan posted the 02/23/2023 at 08:01 PM
    Malaise TV
    losz posted the 02/23/2023 at 08:07 PM
    Honte de rien les youtuber pour un peu d'argent
    vfries posted the 02/23/2023 at 08:07 PM
    Au secours.
    negan posted the 02/23/2023 at 08:19 PM
    J'ai envie de crever tellement c'est a chier
    axlenz posted the 02/23/2023 at 08:26 PM
    comment vous faites pour afficher un lien youtube avec un affichage aussi grand ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo