Vos priorités jeux pour 2023 ?


Personnellement







( S'll y a autres chose que New York )
























    posted the 01/13/2023 at 09:02 PM by negan
    anakaris posted the 01/13/2023 at 09:07 PM
    Final Fantasy XVI, Spidey 2, Planet of Lana et Resident Evil 4 Remake me viennent en tête là, immédiatement.
    spartan1985 posted the 01/13/2023 at 09:10 PM
    Wanted Dead, Hogwarts Legacy, Forspoken et Dead Island 2 pour ce début 2023.
