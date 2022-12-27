profile
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
name : 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Vanillaware
genre : Narration
other versions :
sandman
sandman
[Twitch] 13 sentinels aegis rim
Commencé hier soir, 1h de jeu, excellent pour le moment.

    posted the 12/27/2022 at 01:34 PM by sandman
    comments (1)
    olimar59 posted the 12/27/2022 at 01:40 PM
    Terminé cette année, un très très grand jeu
