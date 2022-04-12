accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
FIFA 23
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
EA Sports
genre :
sport
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Nintendo Switch
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
mou938
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1
visites since opening :
140
mou938
> blog
FIFA 23
Encore une daube made in EA
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/04/2022 at 02:37 PM by
mou938
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo