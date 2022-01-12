profile
Grosse réception du jour


Manque plus que la NS Pro
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59, legato, marcelpatulacci
    posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:41 PM by negan
    comments (19)
    victornewman posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:42 PM
    le chat en a rien a foutre
    fuji posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:42 PM
    negan posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:43 PM
    victornewman Il avait faim l'enculé
    amassous posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:43 PM
    God of war il tue
    victornewman posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:44 PM
    negan
    cladstrife59 posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:45 PM
    God of War et sa manette, éclate toi bien, je dois en être a la moitié et c'est une tuerie
    manix posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:52 PM
    jolie cadeau de noel en avance ! amuse toi bien !
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:55 PM
    J'comprend le chat les nichons c'est mieux, surtout ceux d'une keuf
    ducknsexe posted the 12/01/2022 at 06:56 PM
    Traître
    ducknsexe posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:01 PM
    Je suis aussi un traître j'ai la ps5 et j attend la switch 2
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:04 PM
    pas mal
    hanackil posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:05 PM
    Lol comme le vrai negan tu retourne ta veste . Bienvenue dans la secte à minbox
    denton posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:07 PM
    negan negan bienvenu dans la communauté la plus toxique ever.
    Je te félicite pas pour le jeu et sa manette tavait bien mieux a prendre tout de même mais gg pour gt7
    naoshige11 posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:09 PM
    denton t'es sérieux ???
    denton posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:10 PM
    hanackil mate a l'affût
    hanackil posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:12 PM
    denton tu vas prendre cher grand fou
    guiguif posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:18 PM
    playstation2008 posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:23 PM
    Tu la revends quand ?

    Et mrpopulus qui l'a toujours pas
    liberty posted the 12/01/2022 at 07:45 PM
    negan Grosse décéption du jour pour tous ceux qui te prenais pour un Pro M malade
