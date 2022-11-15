accueil
negan
[ACHETEZ] Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy sur XBOX a 9€99
https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/xbox-series-x/marvel-s-guardians-of-the-galaxy-jeu-xbox-series-x/f-1035202-5021290092198.html#mpos=0|cd
1
Like
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:22 PM by
negan
comments (
9
)
kakazu
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 08:27 PM
C'est vraiment un excellent jeu foncez ce qui l'ont pas fait
kratoszeus
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 08:32 PM
le meme prix sur ps5.. ah ces fan boys
fuji
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 08:33 PM
Non.
negan
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 08:34 PM
kratoszeus
Il est a 32 Bozo
idd
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 08:42 PM
c'est une pépite ce jeu, un de mes goty 2021
fretide
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 08:56 PM
Non merci
yogfei
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 09:03 PM
Il est dans le gamepass pas besoin de l'acheter ^^
jf17
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 09:12 PM
Excellent jeu, énorme surprise pour moi
bigb0ss
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 09:39 PM
Trop bien le jeu, foncez ceux qui hésite
