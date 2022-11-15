profile
negan > blog
[ACHETEZ] Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy sur XBOX a 9€99
https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/xbox-series-x/marvel-s-guardians-of-the-galaxy-jeu-xbox-series-x/f-1035202-5021290092198.html#mpos=0|cd
    torotoro59
    posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:22 PM by negan
    comments (9)
    kakazu posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:27 PM
    C'est vraiment un excellent jeu foncez ce qui l'ont pas fait
    kratoszeus posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:32 PM
    le meme prix sur ps5.. ah ces fan boys
    fuji posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:33 PM
    Non.
    negan posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:34 PM
    kratoszeus Il est a 32 Bozo
    idd posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:42 PM
    c'est une pépite ce jeu, un de mes goty 2021
    fretide posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:56 PM
    Non merci
    yogfei posted the 11/15/2022 at 09:03 PM
    Il est dans le gamepass pas besoin de l'acheter ^^
    jf17 posted the 11/15/2022 at 09:12 PM
    Excellent jeu, énorme surprise pour moi
    bigb0ss posted the 11/15/2022 at 09:39 PM
    Trop bien le jeu, foncez ceux qui hésite
