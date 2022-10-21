accueil
negan
negan
articles : 39
39
visites since opening : 904800
904800
negan
> blog
La version demastered de Alan Wake est sortie hier sur NS
Ce carnage, des arbres en concurrence avec Halo Infinite
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
gankutsuou
,
kujiraldine
posted the 10/21/2022 at 12:50 PM by negan
negan
comments (
19
)
kujiraldine
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 12:59 PM
"Démastered": Je ne sais pas si c'est toi qui a inventé ce mot ou si j'ai loupé le mémo mais ça m'a fait rire XD
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 01:02 PM
suzukube
ta vu il se moque de ta "meilleur console de tous les temps".
shinz0
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 01:04 PM
ouroboros4
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 01:04 PM
C'est pas mal pour de la PS2.
guiguif
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 01:05 PM
ptin mais ils auraient pas juste porter le jeu 360 ?
sonatano
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 01:09 PM
guiguif
c'est clair , quelle gachi , au final la version 360 est bien plus detaillé
negan
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 01:20 PM
guiguif
pharrell
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 01:36 PM
Aïe... C'est pas fou... j'ai hate de voir la version Switch de Hogwart Legacy...
jem25
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 01:36 PM
C’est sérieux cette image? Ouch bon mais là c’est honteux de sortir ça
pharrell
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 01:42 PM
En vrai, en mouvement sur la console portable c'est correct, c'est fluide.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 02:00 PM
En dock surement mais en portable c'est le même résultat ??
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 02:04 PM
Il manque Craig pour faire une photo de famille.
isora
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 02:06 PM
C'est moins beau que sur 360, ils sont trop forts.
neetsen
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 02:07 PM
mais arrêtez ! il est bien Deadly Premonition...
haaa merde c'est vraiment Alan Wake ?! ooops
shinz0
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 02:08 PM
Alan Wish
pharrell
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 02:13 PM
Shinz0
beehoyoo
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 02:22 PM
Biiieeen moins beau que sur 360 c'est clair...
5120x2880
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 02:38 PM
Neetsen
Sur Switch il est encore pire Deadly Premonition.
kidicarus
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 02:39 PM
Mais c'est quoi ce bordel.
