La version demastered de Alan Wake est sortie hier sur NS


Ce carnage, des arbres en concurrence avec Halo Infinite
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, gankutsuou, kujiraldine
    posted the 10/21/2022 at 12:50 PM by negan
    comments (19)
    kujiraldine posted the 10/21/2022 at 12:59 PM
    "Démastered": Je ne sais pas si c'est toi qui a inventé ce mot ou si j'ai loupé le mémo mais ça m'a fait rire XD
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/21/2022 at 01:02 PM
    suzukube ta vu il se moque de ta "meilleur console de tous les temps".
    shinz0 posted the 10/21/2022 at 01:04 PM
    ouroboros4 posted the 10/21/2022 at 01:04 PM
    C'est pas mal pour de la PS2.
    guiguif posted the 10/21/2022 at 01:05 PM
    ptin mais ils auraient pas juste porter le jeu 360 ?
    sonatano posted the 10/21/2022 at 01:09 PM
    guiguif
    c'est clair , quelle gachi , au final la version 360 est bien plus detaillé
    negan posted the 10/21/2022 at 01:20 PM
    guiguif
    pharrell posted the 10/21/2022 at 01:36 PM
    Aïe... C'est pas fou... j'ai hate de voir la version Switch de Hogwart Legacy...
    jem25 posted the 10/21/2022 at 01:36 PM
    C’est sérieux cette image? Ouch bon mais là c’est honteux de sortir ça
    pharrell posted the 10/21/2022 at 01:42 PM
    En vrai, en mouvement sur la console portable c'est correct, c'est fluide.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/21/2022 at 02:00 PM
    En dock surement mais en portable c'est le même résultat ??
    ducknsexe posted the 10/21/2022 at 02:04 PM
    Il manque Craig pour faire une photo de famille.
    isora posted the 10/21/2022 at 02:06 PM
    C'est moins beau que sur 360, ils sont trop forts.
    neetsen posted the 10/21/2022 at 02:07 PM
    mais arrêtez ! il est bien Deadly Premonition...

    haaa merde c'est vraiment Alan Wake ?! ooops
    shinz0 posted the 10/21/2022 at 02:08 PM
    Alan Wish
    pharrell posted the 10/21/2022 at 02:13 PM
    Shinz0
    beehoyoo posted the 10/21/2022 at 02:22 PM
    Biiieeen moins beau que sur 360 c'est clair...
    5120x2880 posted the 10/21/2022 at 02:38 PM
    Neetsen Sur Switch il est encore pire Deadly Premonition.
    kidicarus posted the 10/21/2022 at 02:39 PM
    Mais c'est quoi ce bordel.
