accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
52
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
spartan1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
rebellion
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
pizza3fromage
,
chester
,
victornewman
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
salocin
,
mugimando
,
gaunt
,
bourbon
,
walterwhite
,
enzo87
,
lolise
,
voxen
,
potion2swag
,
supatony
,
altendorf
,
ghouledheleter
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
36
visites since opening :
900733
negan
> blog
Les tests de Gotham Knights sortent demain son meta selon vous ?
Pour moi 79
Et vous ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:44 PM by
negan
comments (
16
)
lightside
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 07:46 PM
Je crois que c'est Jeudi.
Personnellement je vois des notes autour de 15-16 et 75-85
Un (très?) bon jeu dans l'univers de Batman mais pas aussi mémorable que la série Arkham. On verra...
negan
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 07:47 PM
lightside
Demain ou jeudi ça fonctionne
guiguif
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 07:48 PM
Jaune pisse
negan
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 07:48 PM
guiguif
On parle pas de Sonic Frontiers la
guiguif
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 07:49 PM
Scorn*
wickette
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 07:50 PM
Pas trop un bon feeling, pas l'histoire des 30 fps mais le côté..avengers, je mise sur un 65-75
negan
En vrai plein de gens attendent sonic frontier je pense qu'il soit moyen ou pas il va faire ses chiffres et ses heureux.
negan
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 07:51 PM
wickette
C'est pour vanner
guiguif
il peut etre sympa Sonic a 15 Euros
ouken
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 07:58 PM
75. la note de gamekult de 2 fera chuter le global ;p
negan
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 08:01 PM
ouken
Ils sont pas sur Meta Gamekult
fretide
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 08:04 PM
76
zekk
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 08:11 PM
74
isora
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 08:11 PM
65
jaysennnin
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 08:18 PM
meta 30, comme 30 fps
nobleswan
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 08:27 PM
RAF du Meta, je le prends, fan du Bat-Universe oblige.
spencer
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 08:34 PM
wickette
tu pense sa sera comme avenger?
Penser vraiment multi?
keiku
posted
the 10/18/2022 at 09:03 PM
69
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Personnellement je vois des notes autour de 15-16 et 75-85
Un (très?) bon jeu dans l'univers de Batman mais pas aussi mémorable que la série Arkham. On verra...
negan
En vrai plein de gens attendent sonic frontier je pense qu'il soit moyen ou pas il va faire ses chiffres et ses heureux.
Penser vraiment multi?