negan > blog
Les tests de Gotham Knights sortent demain son meta selon vous ?


Pour moi 79


Et vous ?
    posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:44 PM by negan
    comments (16)
    lightside posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:46 PM
    Je crois que c'est Jeudi.
    Personnellement je vois des notes autour de 15-16 et 75-85

    Un (très?) bon jeu dans l'univers de Batman mais pas aussi mémorable que la série Arkham. On verra...
    negan posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:47 PM
    lightside Demain ou jeudi ça fonctionne
    guiguif posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:48 PM
    Jaune pisse
    negan posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:48 PM
    guiguif On parle pas de Sonic Frontiers la
    guiguif posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:49 PM
    Scorn*
    wickette posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:50 PM
    Pas trop un bon feeling, pas l'histoire des 30 fps mais le côté..avengers, je mise sur un 65-75

    negan
    En vrai plein de gens attendent sonic frontier je pense qu'il soit moyen ou pas il va faire ses chiffres et ses heureux.
    negan posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:51 PM
    wickette C'est pour vanner guiguif il peut etre sympa Sonic a 15 Euros
    ouken posted the 10/18/2022 at 07:58 PM
    75. la note de gamekult de 2 fera chuter le global ;p
    negan posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:01 PM
    ouken Ils sont pas sur Meta Gamekult
    fretide posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:04 PM
    76
    zekk posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:11 PM
    74
    isora posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:11 PM
    65
    jaysennnin posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:18 PM
    meta 30, comme 30 fps
    nobleswan posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:27 PM
    RAF du Meta, je le prends, fan du Bat-Universe oblige.
    spencer posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:34 PM
    wickette tu pense sa sera comme avenger?
    Penser vraiment multi?
    keiku posted the 10/18/2022 at 09:03 PM
    69
