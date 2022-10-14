profile
Il est quand même vachement propre Gotham Knight


Les effets de particules , et encore la vidéo YouTube est en 720P sur le compte tweeter ca gagne en qualité par rapport à la vidéo ci-dessus

    koji
    posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:07 PM by negan
    comments (16)
    guiguif posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:13 PM
    Futur destin a la Guardians of the Galaxy
    negan posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:15 PM
    guiguif Une belle surprise et des recompenses alors
    guiguif posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:16 PM
    negan mais a 30 balles 1 mois apres sa sortie
    yukilin posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:17 PM
    Le jeu soi disant pas attirant mais que tout le monde va acheter
    negan posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:17 PM
    guiguif Comme les flops Sony
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:18 PM
    ici et là ça dit qu'il n'y a pas de mode 60 fps à voir j'ai pas pu vérifier
    guiguif posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:23 PM
    negan Nan eux sont vendu plein pot en force dans les packs PS5
    killia posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:47 PM
    J’ai prévu depuis bien longtemps de le prendre mais pas maintenant car ça va faire doublon avec Star Océan 6
    innelan posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:59 PM
    Moi il m'attire depuis le début mais je l'ai viré des mes jeux à prendre cette fin d'année. Déjà trop de jeu à prendre.
    shambala93 posted the 10/14/2022 at 09:02 PM
    yukilin
    wickette posted the 10/14/2022 at 09:07 PM
    guiguif Il était excellent guardian of the galaxy il a juste souffert du (vrai) flop de Avengers.
    octobar posted the 10/14/2022 at 09:16 PM
    Negan aime les cuisses de Robin visiblement.
    koji posted the 10/14/2022 at 09:25 PM
    ca va etre une bonne surprise, tout le bashing alors que ca va surement etre un bon jeu.
    shigerumawa posted the 10/14/2022 at 09:31 PM
    il était très bien leur Batman..
    mrpopulus posted the 10/14/2022 at 09:44 PM
    Arkham Knight lui refait toujours le cul graphiquement
    ravyxxs posted the 10/14/2022 at 09:44 PM
    wickette Et je dirais il était aussi répétitif le jeu,sinon dans l'ensemble agréable surprise GOTG. Avengers a été une erreur,et Square n'apprend pas de ses erreurs la plupart du temps.
