Il est quand même vachement propre Gotham Knight
Les effets de particules
, et encore la vidéo YouTube est en 720P sur le compte tweeter ca gagne en qualité par rapport à la vidéo ci-dessus
1
Like
Who likes this ?
koji
posted the 10/14/2022 at 08:07 PM by
negan
comments (
16
)
guiguif
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 08:13 PM
Futur destin a la Guardians of the Galaxy
negan
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 08:15 PM
guiguif
Une belle surprise et des recompenses alors
guiguif
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 08:16 PM
negan
mais a 30 balles 1 mois apres sa sortie
yukilin
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 08:17 PM
Le jeu soi disant pas attirant mais que tout le monde va acheter
negan
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 08:17 PM
guiguif
Comme les flops Sony
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 08:18 PM
ici et là ça dit qu'il n'y a pas de mode 60 fps à voir j'ai pas pu vérifier
guiguif
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 08:23 PM
negan
Nan eux sont vendu plein pot en force dans les packs PS5
killia
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 08:47 PM
J’ai prévu depuis bien longtemps de le prendre mais pas maintenant car ça va faire doublon avec Star Océan 6
innelan
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 08:59 PM
Moi il m'attire depuis le début mais je l'ai viré des mes jeux à prendre cette fin d'année. Déjà trop de jeu à prendre.
shambala93
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 09:02 PM
yukilin
wickette
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 09:07 PM
guiguif
Il était excellent guardian of the galaxy
il a juste souffert du (vrai) flop de Avengers.
octobar
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 09:16 PM
Negan aime les cuisses de Robin visiblement.
koji
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 09:25 PM
ca va etre une bonne surprise, tout le bashing alors que ca va surement etre un bon jeu.
shigerumawa
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 09:31 PM
il était très bien leur Batman..
mrpopulus
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 09:44 PM
Arkham Knight lui refait toujours le cul graphiquement
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/14/2022 at 09:44 PM
wickette
Et je dirais il était aussi répétitif le jeu,sinon dans l'ensemble agréable surprise GOTG. Avengers a été une erreur,et Square n'apprend pas de ses erreurs la plupart du temps.
