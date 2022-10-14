profile
gat
127
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2405
visites since opening : 3527221
gat > blog
Pardon...

Culte ou bien ?
J'ai même décidé de prendre les deux films en Blu-ray keskiya ?
Bon sinon, passez un agréable week-end les copains.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    liquidus, mrpopulus, torotoro59
    posted the 10/14/2022 at 03:59 PM by gat
    comments (5)
    liquidus posted the 10/14/2022 at 04:15 PM
    C'est limite si je préfère pas ces films au récent reboot.... Donc je valide !
    bladagun posted the 10/14/2022 at 04:16 PM
    Le 1er est culte, le deuxième raf
    gat posted the 10/14/2022 at 04:18 PM
    liquidus bladagun Tenez si vous kiffez.
    amario posted the 10/14/2022 at 04:26 PM
    bladagun
    testament posted the 10/14/2022 at 04:27 PM
    Non mais lui c'est le meilleur.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo