profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
L'Arabie Saoudite investi encore (et c'est pas une good news)
Un investissement de 37 milliards dans l'activité jeu vidéo dont 13 (milliards) pour l'achat d'un éditeur de premier plan...
http://www.resetera.com/threads/axios-saudi-arabia-to-invest-37-billion-in-gaming-including-13-billion-for-the-acquisition-of-a-leading-game-publisher.637863/
Alors, qui sera l'heureux élu??
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 09/29/2022 at 08:46 PM by
xenofamicom
comments (
5
)
negan
posted
the 09/29/2022 at 09:08 PM
ca peut être que UBI ou EA
kenji
posted
the 09/29/2022 at 09:08 PM
Vouloir et pouvoir sont deux choses différentes on verra bien
sora78
posted
the 09/29/2022 at 09:08 PM
Ubisoft, EA ou Take Two...
Quoi que... ils doivent valoir bien plus que ça.
suzukube
posted
the 09/29/2022 at 09:08 PM
negan
Plutot EA, Ubi y'a Tencent c'est compliqué
wickette
posted
the 09/29/2022 at 09:12 PM
ils sont du style tencent: ils investissent puis laisse totalement le truc se gérer en autonomie.
Faut pas trop se soucier pour le moment les investissements existant je remarque rien qui a changé
