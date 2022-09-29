profile
L'Arabie Saoudite investi encore (et c'est pas une good news)
Un investissement de 37 milliards dans l'activité jeu vidéo dont 13 (milliards) pour l'achat d'un éditeur de premier plan...

http://www.resetera.com/threads/axios-saudi-arabia-to-invest-37-billion-in-gaming-including-13-billion-for-the-acquisition-of-a-leading-game-publisher.637863/

Alors, qui sera l'heureux élu??
    posted the 09/29/2022 at 08:44 PM by xenofamicom
    comments (5)
    negan posted the 09/29/2022 at 09:08 PM
    ca peut être que UBI ou EA
    kenji posted the 09/29/2022 at 09:08 PM
    Vouloir et pouvoir sont deux choses différentes on verra bien
    sora78 posted the 09/29/2022 at 09:08 PM
    Ubisoft, EA ou Take Two...

    Quoi que... ils doivent valoir bien plus que ça.
    suzukube posted the 09/29/2022 at 09:08 PM
    negan Plutot EA, Ubi y'a Tencent c'est compliqué
    wickette posted the 09/29/2022 at 09:12 PM
    ils sont du style tencent: ils investissent puis laisse totalement le truc se gérer en autonomie.

    Faut pas trop se soucier pour le moment les investissements existant je remarque rien qui a changé
