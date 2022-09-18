profile
[Leaks GTA VI] : Le hackeur veut faire chanter RG
    posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:44 PM by negan
    comments (4)
    tac93 posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:48 PM
    Il va surtout se prendre une très grosse amende. il est idiot
    sadagast posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:50 PM
    Et très arrogant... Assez fort pour pirater les données de Rockstar Game et Take2, mais sera t-il assez malin face au FBI ?
    nosphor68 posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:54 PM
    Je lui conseille de bien préparer son cercueil

    On sait jamais…..
    keiku posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:55 PM
    il s'est cru dans GTA... wait
