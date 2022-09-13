profile
Crisis Core : Final Fantasy VII Reunion
name : Crisis Core : Final Fantasy VII Reunion
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
guiguif
guiguif
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion: Nouveau Trailer et Date de Sortie
Nouveau trailer pour Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion avec une date de sortie fixé au 13 Decembre.

    posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:45 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    wickette posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:50 PM
    Dommage pas de revamp du systeme de combat avec la roulette
    draer posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:50 PM
    Parfaite la date
    keiku posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:59 PM
    wickette il est très bien ce système
    colt posted the 09/13/2022 at 04:16 PM
    varia388 posted the 09/13/2022 at 04:17 PM
    J'ai rien compris à ce trailer. Où est la voix off pour tout m'expliquer je suis perdu.

    Sinon les ailes ça a l'air un peu galère, il fait comment pour enlever son blouson le mec ?
