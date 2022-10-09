Le leader pour Captain America 4
-Trailer de werewolf by night en NB
-Black panther 2: y'aura un M'Baku vs Namor et soupçonne encore plus fort l'arrivée de Doom, le synopsis rappelant ''Doom War''
Trailer Secret invasion
Logo de Daredevil Born again, Thunderbolts et Armor Wars
Je retiens :
*Matt Shakman à la direction des 4 Fantastiques
*Secret Invasion qui claque.
*La saison 3 de The Mandalorian
*Vice-Versa 2 avec Riley adolescente.
*Les premières infos et affichespour Elemental de Pixar.
*Ant-Man et la Guêpe: Quantumania qui est directement lié à "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty"