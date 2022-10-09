profile
D23
Le leader pour Captain America 4
-Trailer de werewolf by night en NB
-Black panther 2: y'aura un M'Baku vs Namor et soupçonne encore plus fort l'arrivée de Doom, le synopsis rappelant ''Doom War''
Trailer Secret invasion
Logo de Daredevil Born again, Thunderbolts et Armor Wars
    posted the 09/10/2022 at 08:16 PM by almightybhunivelze
    comments (3)
    cort posted the 09/10/2022 at 08:54 PM
    Trop pressé de faire une news convenable, laisse ça a ceux qui s'investissent un minimum.
    sora78 posted the 09/10/2022 at 08:54 PM
    Les logos on les connait depuis fin Juillet.

    Je retiens :

    *Matt Shakman à la direction des 4 Fantastiques
    *Secret Invasion qui claque.
    *La saison 3 de The Mandalorian
    *Vice-Versa 2 avec Riley adolescente.
    *Les premières infos et affichespour Elemental de Pixar.
    *Ant-Man et la Guêpe: Quantumania qui est directement lié à "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty"
    yanissou posted the 09/10/2022 at 09:08 PM
    cort c'est plus trop ma came les marvel j'ai failli faire un article mais je te laisse le faire avec soin
