Elden Ring
21
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
obi69
21
articles : 744
visites since opening : 981926
[Twitch] Petit Live Elden Ring à 3



On démarre dans quelques instants un live rigolade à 3 sur Elden Ring avec Iglou, Nekomiou et moi même.

N'hésitez pas à venir faire un petit coucou !

https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
La chaine Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
