accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
21
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
esets
,
eldren
,
oniclem
,
cijfer
,
sorakairi86
,
yamy
,
arngrim
,
mrponey
,
chiotgamer
,
minx
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
ravyxxs
,
kurosama
,
kali
,
isidro
,
jasnah
,
obi69
,
torotoro59
,
kirk
,
momotaros
,
musm
name :
Elden Ring
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
Coop & PVP
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
,
pxl
,
iglou2310
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
744
visites since opening :
981926
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Twitch] Petit Live Elden Ring à 3
On démarre dans quelques instants un live rigolade à 3 sur Elden Ring avec Iglou, Nekomiou et moi même.
N'hésitez pas à venir faire un petit coucou !
https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
La chaine Twitch
-
https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/02/2022 at 07:13 PM by
obi69
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo