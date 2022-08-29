profile
negan
52
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18
visites since opening : 853664
negan > blog
La très belle note Metacritic de TMNT Cowabunga Collection
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    legato, orichimarugin
    posted the 08/29/2022 at 06:47 PM by negan
    comments (17)
    fretide posted the 08/29/2022 at 06:50 PM
    Osef max.
    negan posted the 08/29/2022 at 06:52 PM
    fretide on parle pas de tes darrons à ta naissance la
    jf17 posted the 08/29/2022 at 06:56 PM
    Impatient de mettre la main dessus
    chaosad posted the 08/29/2022 at 06:58 PM
    action, réaction lol
    Perso je passe mon tour, faut vraiment aimer le retrogaming. Si y ajoute des trucs pour motiver un peu du genre, des accessoires à débloquer pourquoi pas
    guiguif posted the 08/29/2022 at 06:58 PM
    De bons jeux qui n'ont vieilli, what else
    cladstrife59 posted the 08/29/2022 at 07:06 PM
    Excellente compil, des bonnes options dont le rewind. En plus de ça il y a tout les jeux de la génération 8/16bits.
    fretide posted the 08/29/2022 at 07:07 PM
    negan
    C'est pas gentil ça
    liberty posted the 08/29/2022 at 07:19 PM
    negan fretide Negan est encore inspiré de l'article sur Harry Potter de Funkysamurai
    guiguif il manque ''mal'' ou ''bien'' à ta phrase XD
    suzukube posted the 08/29/2022 at 07:21 PM
    Meh
    legato posted the 08/29/2022 at 07:27 PM
    Tout une époque TMNT , Nes SNES MD ont bénéficier de très bon jeux et d'excellentes adaptation voir culte pour la SNES !
    ducknsexe posted the 08/29/2022 at 08:45 PM
    negan le récent Shredder’s Revenge est inclu dans la collection des 14 jeux ?
    skk posted the 08/29/2022 at 08:47 PM
    ducknsexe Tu rêves là... Il vient de sortir.
    negan posted the 08/29/2022 at 08:48 PM
    ducknsexe Non c'est une compilation d'ancien jeu apres si tu gere les VPN et que ta une xbox il coute 3 Euros
    forte posted the 08/29/2022 at 09:03 PM
    Je l'ai choppé today à 20 balles sur PS4 et c'est plutôt sympa... si on les a connu à l'époque, comme moi. Après, quand tu passes ca après Shredder's Revenge, tu ressens bien "l'obsolescence" du gameplay. Mais un truc sympa, c'est la section astuce, avec des punchlines bien cool, et des références bien trouvées.
    negan posted the 08/29/2022 at 09:05 PM
    forte Ou a 20 E ?
    forte posted the 08/29/2022 at 09:06 PM
    negan Micromania, j'avais deux bons d'achat de 10 balles Le prix que je voulais mettre.
    negan posted the 08/29/2022 at 09:07 PM
    forte
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo