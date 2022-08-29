accueil
negan
articles :
negan
blog
La très belle note Metacritic de TMNT Cowabunga Collection
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
legato
,
orichimarugin
posted the 08/29/2022 at 06:47 PM by negan
negan
comments (
17
)
fretide
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 06:50 PM
Osef max.
negan
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 06:52 PM
fretide
on parle pas de tes darrons à ta naissance la
jf17
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 06:56 PM
Impatient de mettre la main dessus
chaosad
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 06:58 PM
action, réaction lol
Perso je passe mon tour, faut vraiment aimer le retrogaming. Si y ajoute des trucs pour motiver un peu du genre, des accessoires à débloquer pourquoi pas
guiguif
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 06:58 PM
De bons jeux qui n'ont vieilli, what else
cladstrife59
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 07:06 PM
Excellente compil, des bonnes options dont le rewind. En plus de ça il y a tout les jeux de la génération 8/16bits.
fretide
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 07:07 PM
negan
C'est pas gentil ça
liberty
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 07:19 PM
negan
fretide
Negan est encore inspiré de l'article sur Harry Potter de Funkysamurai
guiguif
il manque ''mal'' ou ''bien'' à ta phrase XD
suzukube
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 07:21 PM
Meh
legato
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 07:27 PM
Tout une époque TMNT , Nes SNES MD ont bénéficier de très bon jeux et d'excellentes adaptation voir culte pour la SNES !
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 08:45 PM
negan
le récent Shredder’s Revenge est inclu dans la collection des 14 jeux ?
skk
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 08:47 PM
ducknsexe
Tu rêves là... Il vient de sortir.
negan
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 08:48 PM
ducknsexe
Non c'est une compilation d'ancien jeu apres si tu gere les VPN et que ta une xbox il coute 3 Euros
forte
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 09:03 PM
Je l'ai choppé today à 20 balles sur PS4 et c'est plutôt sympa... si on les a connu à l'époque, comme moi. Après, quand tu passes ca après Shredder's Revenge, tu ressens bien "l'obsolescence" du gameplay. Mais un truc sympa, c'est la section astuce, avec des punchlines bien cool, et des références bien trouvées.
negan
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 09:05 PM
forte
Ou a 20 E ?
forte
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 09:06 PM
negan
Micromania, j'avais deux bons d'achat de 10 balles
Le prix que je voulais mettre.
negan
posted
the 08/29/2022 at 09:07 PM
forte
