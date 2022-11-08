profile
negan > blog
La satisfaction d'un homme !


Seul certains vont comprendre
    torotoro59, zoske, shigerumawa
    posted the 08/11/2022 at 07:39 PM by negan
    comments (14)
    jaysennnin posted the 08/11/2022 at 07:46 PM
    powerwash simulatoooooorrrrr
    kujotaro posted the 08/11/2022 at 07:48 PM
    T'as bien nettoyé ça. Je t'embauche pour 2 balles de l'heure.
    negan posted the 08/11/2022 at 07:48 PM
    kujotaro

    jaysennnin
    shinz0 posted the 08/11/2022 at 07:48 PM
    Sarkozy approuve ce jeu
    jaysennnin posted the 08/11/2022 at 07:55 PM
    shinz0
    jaysennnin posted the 08/11/2022 at 07:56 PM
    plus sérieusement je ne sais si c'est la dopamine que ça libère dans le cerveau, mais le sentiment d'accomplissement est très fort avec ce jeu
    kwak posted the 08/11/2022 at 08:02 PM
    99% sérieux ? Et tu parles de satisfaction ?
    liberty posted the 08/11/2022 at 08:04 PM
    negan jaysennnin Je le trouve galère perso.

    T es pas sur Campus Negan d'ailleurs ?
    torotoro59 posted the 08/11/2022 at 08:05 PM
    C'est propre et on se sent bien enfin presque le 99% fait... tâche
    ostream posted the 08/11/2022 at 08:11 PM
    Désinstallé après 15mn de "jeu"
    negan posted the 08/11/2022 at 08:16 PM
    kwak torotoro59 A 100% ca passe automatiquement a un autre level et pas possible de prendre une screen du résultat donc pas le choix de le faire a 99%

    liberty Jsuis sur les deux , sur powerwash je fais des sessions treeeeees espacé
    torotoro59 posted the 08/11/2022 at 08:23 PM
    negan d'accord ça va tu as lavé ton honneur
    coldy posted the 08/11/2022 at 08:29 PM
    Allez, un petit coup de Splatoon sur ce terrain de jeu et ça repart
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/11/2022 at 09:18 PM
    shinz0
