negan
negan
articles : 11
11
visites since opening : 840344
840344
negan
> blog
La satisfaction d'un homme !
Seul certains vont comprendre
3 Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
zoske
,
shigerumawa
posted the 08/11/2022 at 07:39 PM by negan
negan
comments (14)
14
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 07:46 PM
powerwash simulatoooooorrrrr
kujotaro
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 07:48 PM
T'as bien nettoyé ça. Je t'embauche pour 2 balles de l'heure.
negan
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 07:48 PM
kujotaro
jaysennnin
shinz0
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 07:48 PM
Sarkozy approuve ce jeu
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 07:55 PM
shinz0
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 07:56 PM
plus sérieusement je ne sais si c'est la dopamine que ça libère dans le cerveau, mais le sentiment d'accomplissement est très fort avec ce jeu
kwak
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 08:02 PM
99% sérieux ? Et tu parles de satisfaction ?
liberty
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 08:04 PM
negan
jaysennnin
Je le trouve galère perso.
T es pas sur Campus Negan d'ailleurs ?
torotoro59
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 08:05 PM
C'est propre et on se sent bien
enfin presque le 99% fait... tâche
ostream
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 08:11 PM
Désinstallé après 15mn de "jeu"
negan
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 08:16 PM
kwak
torotoro59
A 100% ca passe automatiquement a un autre level et pas possible de prendre une screen du résultat donc pas le choix de le faire a 99%
liberty
Jsuis sur les deux , sur powerwash je fais des sessions treeeeees espacé
torotoro59
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 08:23 PM
negan
d'accord ça va tu as lavé ton honneur
coldy
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 08:29 PM
Allez, un petit coup de Splatoon sur ce terrain de jeu et ça repart
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 08/11/2022 at 09:18 PM
shinz0
