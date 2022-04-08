accueil
negan
articles : 9
9
visites since opening : 837643
837643
negan
blog
La note Metacritic de Two Point Campus
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/04/2022 at 02:53 PM by negan
negan
comments (14)
14
)
gunstarred
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 03:21 PM
Alors, il est bien ?
giru
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 03:46 PM
Two Point Park
Je suis ravi que Two Point existe et j’ai bien aimé leur Two Point Hospital, Mai’s l’univers campus universitaire ça me dit vraiment rien…
negan
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 03:57 PM
Il sort mardi
gunstarred
gunstarred
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:00 PM
kujiraldine
Oui, en vrai ma question n'était pas spécialement que pour Negan.
negan
Ah autant pour moi ^^ Je sais que tu avais bien aimé le Hospital.
fuji
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:02 PM
Batoubat
alors c'est ca que ca fait quand ca raconte pas des conneries sur FF7R
gunstarred
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:06 PM
batoubat
Oki, il provoque. Mais en vrai depuis le temps pourquoi vous répondez encore a ces provocation ?
negan
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:06 PM
Aller bon bann batoubat
fuji
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:07 PM
Batoubat
fuji
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:08 PM
Gunstarred
pour le coup il a rien provoqué la
Si maintenant on peut meme pas poster sur ce qu'on veut au risque de choquer les fragiles pro machin chouette ... :/
gunstarred
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:11 PM
fuji
oui je sais, mais je parlais par rapport a d'autre poste. Perso, ca me passe au dessus.
negan
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:11 PM
giru
Obligé TP Park c'est le prochain
gunstarred
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:12 PM
negan
Je pense aussi que le prochain sur TP Park, je suis curieux, et y a de grande chance, que je me laisserait tenter.
kabuki
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:14 PM
Trop hate
zekk
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 04:59 PM
citer un membre
