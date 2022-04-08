profile
La note Metacritic de Two Point Campus


    posted the 08/04/2022 at 02:53 PM by negan
    comments (14)
    gunstarred posted the 08/04/2022 at 03:21 PM
    Alors, il est bien ?
    giru posted the 08/04/2022 at 03:46 PM
    Two Point Park

    Je suis ravi que Two Point existe et j’ai bien aimé leur Two Point Hospital, Mai’s l’univers campus universitaire ça me dit vraiment rien…
    negan posted the 08/04/2022 at 03:57 PM
    Il sort mardi gunstarred
    gunstarred posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:00 PM
    kujiraldine Oui, en vrai ma question n'était pas spécialement que pour Negan.

    negan Ah autant pour moi ^^ Je sais que tu avais bien aimé le Hospital.
    fuji posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:02 PM
    Batoubat alors c'est ca que ca fait quand ca raconte pas des conneries sur FF7R
    gunstarred posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:06 PM
    batoubat Oki, il provoque. Mais en vrai depuis le temps pourquoi vous répondez encore a ces provocation ?
    negan posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:06 PM
    Aller bon bann batoubat
    fuji posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:07 PM
    Batoubat
    fuji posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:08 PM
    Gunstarred pour le coup il a rien provoqué la Si maintenant on peut meme pas poster sur ce qu'on veut au risque de choquer les fragiles pro machin chouette ... :/
    gunstarred posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:11 PM
    fuji oui je sais, mais je parlais par rapport a d'autre poste. Perso, ca me passe au dessus.
    negan posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:11 PM
    giru Obligé TP Park c'est le prochain
    gunstarred posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:12 PM
    negan Je pense aussi que le prochain sur TP Park, je suis curieux, et y a de grande chance, que je me laisserait tenter.
    kabuki posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:14 PM
    Trop hate
    zekk posted the 08/04/2022 at 04:59 PM
