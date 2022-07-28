profile
Elden Ring
2
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
all
Elden Ring : Regroupement d'œuvres incroyables !





























Artistes : Goldendogaki, P3n-d, Anato Finnstark, Adrien Le Coz, Aleksandra Skiba, Donar0217, Drenched-in-sunlight, Fan Yang, Aleriia_V, Tharsisss, YAO Hi, Sciamano240, Mono, XIAYIZHANGBA, RossDraws, 瑞法_Repha
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    cladstrife59, yanissou
    posted the 07/28/2022 at 11:10 AM by sora78
    comments (2)
    yanissou posted the 07/28/2022 at 11:29 AM
    merci pour la découverte tu régale les images sont magnifique !
    lefab88 posted the 07/28/2022 at 11:31 AM
    superbe
