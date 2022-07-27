profile
LE SAMARITAIN (Stallone) Bande annonce(Amazon Prime Vidéo)

Je pensais que le film sortirait au cinéma, mais c'est sans compter sur Amazon et son service Vidéo pour les membre prime qui le rajoutera a sa plateforme le 26 Aout prochain:





    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    legato, idd, michaeljackson, ouken
    posted the 07/27/2022 at 09:26 PM by liberty
    comments (8)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/27/2022 at 09:46 PM
    Si tu veux l'affiche

    [img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/49a6dfca99dd7999dc6e57c4e998884d20220727214616.jpg[/img]
    idd posted the 07/27/2022 at 09:55 PM
    ah ouais sympa (dans le genre)
    liberty posted the 07/27/2022 at 09:58 PM
    leblogdeshacka Merci Shacka !
    michaeljackson posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:02 PM
    Ralala Stallone en super heros c’était à l’époque qu'il fallait faire ça
    Si on pouvait remonter dans le temps

    Les films Avengers (en 1990) les Castings:
    Captain America: Van Damme
    Iron Man: Stallone
    Thor: Schwarzenegger
    Hulk: Tom Cruise
    Black Window: Angelina Jolie
    Hawkeye: Brad Pitt
    liberty posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:04 PM
    michaeljackson https://www.themarysue.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/avengers90s-781x1200.jpg
    metroidvania posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:14 PM
    Excellent
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:19 PM
    liberty avec plaisir

    Si tu veux la centrée, [pos=centre]taphoto[/pos]
    liberty posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:57 PM
    leblogdeshacka
