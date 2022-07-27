accueil
LE SAMARITAIN (Stallone) Bande annonce(Amazon Prime Vidéo)
Je pensais que le film sortirait au cinéma, mais c'est sans compter sur Amazon et son service Vidéo pour les membre prime qui le rajoutera a sa plateforme le 26 Aout prochain:
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
legato
,
idd
,
michaeljackson
,
ouken
posted the 07/27/2022 at 09:26 PM by
liberty
comments (
8
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 09:46 PM
Si tu veux l'affiche
[img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/49a6dfca99dd7999dc6e57c4e998884d20220727214616.jpg[/img]
idd
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 09:55 PM
ah ouais sympa (dans le genre)
liberty
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 09:58 PM
leblogdeshacka
Merci Shacka !
michaeljackson
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:02 PM
Ralala Stallone en super heros
c’était à l’époque qu'il fallait faire ça
Si on pouvait remonter dans le temps
Les films Avengers (en 1990) les Castings:
Captain America: Van Damme
Iron Man: Stallone
Thor: Schwarzenegger
Hulk: Tom Cruise
Black Window: Angelina Jolie
Hawkeye: Brad Pitt
liberty
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:04 PM
michaeljackson
https://www.themarysue.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/avengers90s-781x1200.jpg
metroidvania
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:14 PM
Excellent
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:19 PM
liberty
avec plaisir
Si tu veux la centrée, [pos=centre]taphoto[/pos]
liberty
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:57 PM
leblogdeshacka
