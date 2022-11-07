profile
RDR 2 n'a absolument pas besoin de version NextGen


Va falloir que je le fasse un jour, je n'ai qu'une dizaine d'heures de jeu



















    posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:17 PM by negan
    comments (27)
    bigb0ss posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:23 PM
    Un 60FPS suffit amplement
    hanackil posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:25 PM
    Non c'est clair , même sur ps5 en version oldgen il envoie du lourd mais j'aurais pas craché sur les améliorations de la version pc ou encore une prise en charge de la dualsense mais bon ca doit demander trop de temps
    allanoix posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:26 PM
    Les fotos rendent hommage au 60 fps.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:26 PM
    Tout à fait d'accord, techniquement il est largement au niveau
    sephiroth07 posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:30 PM
    Je me suis rarement autant emmerdé pendant un jeu
    torotoro59 posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:33 PM
    Bien d'accord
    kikoo31 posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:36 PM
    goldmen33 posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:38 PM
    Il a besoin du 60fps!
    yobloom posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:43 PM
    Un pro Xbox qui s'en fout d'un boost à 60 fps, alors qu'il ne touche qu'à ça et seulement ça depuis 2 ans...
    suzukube posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:51 PM
    Tout a fait d'accord, il est incroyable sur Xbox One X !
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:53 PM
    j'aurais aimé le premier refait perso
    tonnerrebolt posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:58 PM
    surtout moi qui joue dorenavant sur PC je pousse tout au max et gratos
    negan posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:59 PM
    tonnerrebolt Tu mens
    tonnerrebolt posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:00 PM
    negan toi meme tu sais que non alors que toi tu paye fumier et en plus tu regarde des films de boules portoricains
    negan posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:02 PM
    tonnerrebolt Je paie oui mais tres peu grace au XGP et je regarde pas de film X je suis tres serieux
    tonnerrebolt posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:03 PM
    negan je sais que tu regarde des films x avec des cheesemal
    negan posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:04 PM
    tonnerrebolt Non je regarde que la Reine Mia et c'est pas du X mais de l'art
    tonnerrebolt posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:05 PM
    negan
    negan posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:08 PM
    tonnerrebolt
    kinectical posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:08 PM
    Ca aurais été sympa juste un unlock de la framerate sur next gen
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:15 PM
    Juste d’un patch 60fps.
    martymcfly posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:26 PM
    Quelle merveille.
    maxx posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:41 PM
    Visuellement le jeu est dingue. Ils ont fait un boulot formidable. Un patch 60fps avec une augmentation de résolution serait juste parfait. Mais bon... C'est pas le genre de Rockstar...
    suzukube posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:49 PM
    negan Pourquoi j'ai tapé "Reine Mia" dans Google AVANT de comprendre
    keima posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:55 PM
    Merci pour les screen tu m'as motivé je vais enfin le lancer.
    nakata posted the 07/11/2022 at 09:16 PM
    suzukube
    ghouledheleter posted the 07/11/2022 at 09:17 PM
    negan , si faut au moin une mise a jour 60 fps et sur series s le passer au moin en 1440p. Sa serai deja pas mal.
