profile
52
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
spartan1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
rebellion
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
pizza3fromage
,
chester
,
victornewman
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
salocin
,
mugimando
,
gaunt
,
bourbon
,
walterwhite
,
enzo87
,
lolise
,
voxen
,
potion2swag
,
supatony
,
altendorf
,
ghouledheleter
negan
articles :
4
visites since opening :
827833
negan
> blog
RDR 2 n'a absolument pas besoin de version NextGen
Va falloir que je le fasse un jour, je n'ai qu'une dizaine d'heures de jeu
Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
liquidsnake66
,
thekingman1
posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:17 PM by
negan
comments (
27
)
bigb0ss
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:23 PM
Un 60FPS suffit amplement
hanackil
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:25 PM
Non c'est clair , même sur ps5 en version oldgen il envoie du lourd mais j'aurais pas craché sur les améliorations de la version pc ou encore une prise en charge de la dualsense mais bon ca doit demander trop de temps
allanoix
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:26 PM
Les fotos rendent hommage au 60 fps.
liquidsnake66
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:26 PM
Tout à fait d'accord, techniquement il est largement au niveau
sephiroth07
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:30 PM
Je me suis rarement autant emmerdé pendant un jeu
torotoro59
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:33 PM
Bien d'accord
kikoo31
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:36 PM
goldmen33
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:38 PM
Il a besoin du 60fps!
yobloom
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:43 PM
Un pro Xbox qui s'en fout d'un boost à 60 fps, alors qu'il ne touche qu'à ça et seulement ça depuis 2 ans...
suzukube
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:51 PM
Tout a fait d'accord, il est incroyable sur Xbox One X !
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:53 PM
j'aurais aimé le premier refait perso
tonnerrebolt
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:58 PM
surtout moi qui joue dorenavant sur PC je pousse tout au max et gratos
negan
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 07:59 PM
tonnerrebolt
Tu mens
tonnerrebolt
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:00 PM
negan
toi meme tu sais que non alors que toi tu paye fumier
et en plus tu regarde des films de boules portoricains
negan
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:02 PM
tonnerrebolt
Je paie oui mais tres peu grace au XGP et je regarde pas de film X je suis tres serieux
tonnerrebolt
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:03 PM
negan
je sais que tu regarde des films x avec des cheesemal
negan
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:04 PM
tonnerrebolt
Non je regarde que la Reine Mia et c'est pas du X mais de l'art
tonnerrebolt
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:05 PM
negan
negan
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:08 PM
tonnerrebolt
kinectical
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:08 PM
Ca aurais été sympa juste un unlock de la framerate sur next gen
billylecharcutiertraiteur
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:15 PM
Juste d’un patch 60fps.
martymcfly
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:26 PM
Quelle merveille.
maxx
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:41 PM
Visuellement le jeu est dingue. Ils ont fait un boulot formidable. Un patch 60fps avec une augmentation de résolution serait juste parfait. Mais bon... C'est pas le genre de Rockstar...
suzukube
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:49 PM
negan
Pourquoi j'ai tapé "Reine Mia" dans Google AVANT de comprendre
keima
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:55 PM
Merci pour les screen tu m'as motivé je vais enfin le lancer.
nakata
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 09:16 PM
suzukube
ghouledheleter
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 09:17 PM
negan
, si faut au moin une mise a jour 60 fps et sur series s le passer au moin en 1440p. Sa serai deja pas mal.
