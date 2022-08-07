profile
Kojima Productions
55
Likers
name : Kojima Productions
profile
goldmen33
101
Likes
Likers
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 969
visites since opening : 1664477
goldmen33 > blog
all
Hideo Kojima serait l'assassin de Shinzo Abe l'ancien premier ministre!!


nom de dieu!

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    famimax
    posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:13 PM by goldmen33
    comments (12)
    zekk posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:17 PM
    famimax posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:20 PM
    Ouais j'ai eu la flemme de poster ce truc ^^ Quel gros débile aussi ce Rieu... Apres bon, ex FN, Reconquete, Génération Identitaire... Ce genre de sac à merde serait intelligent, ça se serait
    5120x2880 posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:20 PM
    Subtil
    namiwsan posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:21 PM
    j'ai cru au fake au début quel guignol
    kujiraldine posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:25 PM
    Dans la fafosphère, ils font circuler une fakenews comme quoi l'assassin est un communiste. De fil en aiguille, on arrive au tweet de Rieu, qui l'a effacé depuis, après le back clash qu'il a reçu.

    Mais le net n'oublie rien....
    wickette posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:26 PM
    Pitoyable...
    hatefield posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:27 PM
    cliana posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:40 PM
    J'ai eu raison d'arrêter Death Stranding. J'ai toujours eu un doute sur les intentions de Hideo Kojima via sa propagande qu'il faisait dans Metal Gear. D'ailleurs, Konami a bien eu raison de s'en être débarrassé.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:44 PM
    Blague a part, il a vraiment été assassiné ?! Mais par qui ?
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:45 PM
    What ?
    whiteweedow25 posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:46 PM
    Mon dieu mais quel abruti !
    lz posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:48 PM
    Aie aie aie ... l'extrême droite et l'extrême gauche, quels déchets humains
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo