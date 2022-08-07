accueil
profile
name :
Kojima Productions
profile
goldmen33
Hideo Kojima serait l'assassin de Shinzo Abe l'ancien premier ministre!!
nom de dieu!
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
famimax
posted the 07/08/2022 at 03:13 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
12
)
zekk
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:17 PM
famimax
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:20 PM
Ouais j'ai eu la flemme de poster ce truc ^^ Quel gros débile aussi ce Rieu... Apres bon, ex FN, Reconquete, Génération Identitaire... Ce genre de sac à merde serait intelligent, ça se serait
5120x2880
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:20 PM
Subtil
namiwsan
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:21 PM
j'ai cru au fake au début quel guignol
kujiraldine
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:25 PM
Dans la fafosphère, ils font circuler une fakenews comme quoi l'assassin est un communiste. De fil en aiguille, on arrive au tweet de Rieu, qui l'a effacé depuis, après le back clash qu'il a reçu.
Mais le net n'oublie rien....
wickette
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:26 PM
Pitoyable...
hatefield
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:27 PM
cliana
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:40 PM
J'ai eu raison d'arrêter Death Stranding. J'ai toujours eu un doute sur les intentions de Hideo Kojima via sa propagande qu'il faisait dans Metal Gear. D'ailleurs, Konami a bien eu raison de s'en être débarrassé.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:44 PM
Blague a part, il a vraiment été assassiné ?! Mais par qui ?
billylecharcutiertraiteur
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:45 PM
What ?
whiteweedow25
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:46 PM
Mon dieu mais quel abruti !
lz
posted
the 07/08/2022 at 03:48 PM
Aie aie aie ... l'extrême droite et l'extrême gauche, quels déchets humains
Mais le net n'oublie rien....