profile
negan
52
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 20
visites since opening : 821002
negan > blog
Personne en parle mais il va surement être reporté


- Fin d'année bouché en sortie
- Plus de nouvelle

Vous la sentez la douille ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:16 PM by negan
    comments (12)
    kratoszeus posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:17 PM
    Warner lâche souvent des mini extrait de gameplay sur leur twitter. Faut suivre !
    fretide posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:19 PM
    C'est évident qu'il va être reporté à cause de kratos
    negan posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:20 PM
    kratoszeus Aucun rapport
    suzukube posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:24 PM
    C'est une exclue PS5 ?
    raoh38 posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:28 PM
    fretide t'a cru que c'était gta6
    denton posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:34 PM
    kratoszeus posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:35 PM
    negan ben tu dis plus nouvelle
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:44 PM
    Tout à fait :/
    grievous32 posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:55 PM
    Kratoszeus a pas tort hein, y a des nouvelles régulièrement... C'est pas parce qu'on fait pas de conf' ou un trailer tous les mois que le jeu va être repoussé...
    xxther3dxx posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:58 PM
    L'art de dramatiser. En lisant ce genre de chose, on se rend compte combien nous sommes privilégiés
    victornewman posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:59 PM
    fretide j'ai lu " kassos" à la place de "Kratos"
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo