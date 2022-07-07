accueil
negan
negan
Personne en parle mais il va surement être reporté
- Fin d'année bouché en sortie
- Plus de nouvelle
Vous la sentez la douille ?
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 07/07/2022 at 07:16 PM by negan
negan
comments (
12
)
kratoszeus
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:17 PM
Warner lâche souvent des mini extrait de gameplay sur leur twitter. Faut suivre !
fretide
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:19 PM
C'est évident qu'il va être reporté à cause de kratos
negan
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:20 PM
kratoszeus
Aucun rapport
suzukube
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:24 PM
C'est une exclue PS5 ?
raoh38
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:28 PM
fretide
t'a cru que c'était gta6
denton
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:34 PM
kratoszeus
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:35 PM
negan
ben tu dis plus nouvelle
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:44 PM
Tout à fait :/
grievous32
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:55 PM
Kratoszeus
a pas tort hein, y a des nouvelles régulièrement... C'est pas parce qu'on fait pas de conf' ou un trailer tous les mois que le jeu va être repoussé...
xxther3dxx
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:58 PM
L'art de dramatiser. En lisant ce genre de chose, on se rend compte combien nous sommes privilégiés
victornewman
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 07:59 PM
fretide
j'ai lu " kassos" à la place de "Kratos"
